Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, June 9th

A motorcyclist has died after colliding into a transit bus in Langley early last night. It happened at 91 A Ave and 200th Street around 6:30pm when the bus made a turn and collided with the driver of the motorcycle heading northbound. No one else was hurt, But witnesses and the bus driver were understandably shaken up by the crash. Mounties say there are still investigating.

We are still dealing with traffic issues this morning after an oversize truck struck an overpass yesterday afternoon on Highway 99 and the Cambie Road overpass. The 99 south bound lanes are now open between Bridgeport and Cambie. It happened at round noon yesterday, the truck hit the overpass, causing its load to dislodge and fall onto a passing pickup truck in the fast lane. The load crushed the front passenger seat but fortunately there was only a driver who narrowly escaped serious injury.

Officials with Emergency Management B-C and the Ministry of Forests are set to provide a briefing today on the latest snow survey and flood risk across the province. The forecast for moderate rainfall today and tomorrow in is a concern for communities along those low lying areas. The River Forecast Centre upgraded its advisory to a flood warning early this week in anticipation of the rain. The latest snow survey released by the province from more than 100 weather stations says the snowpack has actually grown from 128 per cent of what’s normal on May 15th to 165 per cent on June 1st.

Surrey MLA Jinny Sims has officially announced her bid to become Surrey’s next mayor. Sims, who will be running under the Surrey Forward banner that was announced in April, said tthey ill be releasing their official platform in the coming weeks, but she said it will fall under “three pillars.” Those pillars, are openness and transparency, fairness and affordability. So far, Doug McCallum and Brenda Locke are the only other candidates in the mayoral race.

The high-stakes hearings on the January 6th attack on the Capitol get underway later today with Members of the House committee holding their first prime-time hearing. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the Capitol when then-president Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Part of the committee’s mission has been to determine Trump’s actions that day. Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House.

A record-breaking home sale near Victoria has netted its owners nearly 13.2-million dollars, but the buyer may consider it a deal because the asking price was 15.5 million dollars. The 1.67-acre waterfront estate in Oak Bay set a new benchmark for Vancouver Island’s priciest single-family home ever sold through the real estate industry’s multiple listing service. The 11,900-square-foot home was built in 2016 and has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property which also features a wine cellar, three fireplaces and unobstructed views of the ocean garnered global interest, but it was sold to a Canadian.