Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, March 3rd

More than one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, in what the UN is calling the swiftest refugee exodus this century. Russia’s Foreign Minister says Moscow is ready for talks — but won’t stop targeting Ukrainian military targets. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy yesterday, reiterating Canada’s “unwavering” support and vowing to work with allies to hold Russia accountable for the invasion.

Canada has outlined new measures to target Russia’s economy, and is promising to provide a “safe haven” for Ukrainians fleeing the violence. The Feds announced this morning that Russia’s “Most Favoured Nation” status has been revoked…..that means the country will no longer benefit from low tariffs with Canada “Russia and Belarus will be subject to a tariff of 35 per cent on their exports to Canada,” It’s the same position placed on North Korea, and Canada is urging all other countries to follow suit with more severe sanctions. Many were hoping that Canada would announce it was also temporarily removing the visa requirement for refugees, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada outlined two new programs would be created, but many requirements would remain in place which have been barriers for people to flee Ukraine to Canada.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Mary in Whalley is holding a candelight vigil on Saturday evening to pray for the Ukrainian people as Russia continues to wage war on them. The Reverend will perform a prayer service for those suffering in Ukraine, on the steps at 6:30 pm. The church is located at 107th and 135A St., about a block from Gateway SkyTrain Station.

As many gas stations across Metro Vancouver saw record-breaking prices yesterday, prices rose even higher today…1.94, and the price at the pump could reach $2 per litre by the weekend. The spike in prices is thanks in part to rising oil prices. But in BC, taxes play a major role in the price of gas. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, BC residents pay over 50 cents in taxes per litre.

B.C. tourism businesses are making an urgent plea to the feds to remove all arrival requirements for fully vaccinated visitors coming to Canada by April 1 — before another summer of business from international travellers is lost. The CEO of Indigenous Tourism Canada, says if B.C.’s tourism sector is going to make a comeback, it’s going to take a change at the border. He goes on to say changes last week moving to an antigen test instead of a PCR test did not go far enough. The industry also wants the feds to remove the warning against cruise ship travel for Canadians – saying this is making customers nervous as the ships are set to dock in Vancouver this season.

Extreme weather response shelters in Delta will remain open through to the end of the month. Yesterday, it was announced that thanks to the collaborative efforts of community partners, the shelters in North Delta and Ladner will be open nightly for the remainder of the season regardless of weather conditions. The North Delta ERW shelter, located at New Hope Church is open nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m., providing refuge for up to 15 people. The South Delta shelter at Ladner United Church is open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., has room for up to five guests and can accommodate couples.

The City of White Rock is set to step up its parks-and-recreation game this week, with the grand reopening of a popular scenic trail system that has been closed to the public for more than two years. Blocked off for safety reasons after a January 2020 landslide, the trails in Ruth Johnson Park and Centennial Trails will officially reopen tomorrow