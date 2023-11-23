Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, November 23rd

The construction company doing seismic upgrade and restoration work on a historic church building in downtown Vancouver says it has suspended operations as an investigation is underway to figure out why a chimney collapsed on Wednesday, injuring three workers. Susanne Bailuk with The Haebler Group says the company regrets the accident, and is working with WorkSafe BC and the city to determine what caused the chimney collapse. Workers and a fire official who were on the scene say a concrete pour went wrong and the chimney collapsed, toppling over scaffolding and pinning workers underneath.

Kelowna RCMP say a man whose new truck got stuck in the snow was rescued by helicopter west of the city on Tuesday. Police say the man was unharmed but it could have been worse amid a growing trend of drivers using online maps to plan trips on forest service roads. Mounties say the man was exploring the backcountry near the Brenda Lake recreation area when his four-by-four truck became stuck in the snow and he called 911. The Kelowna RCMP helicopter and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue went to assist after the driver was unable to provide his location and police could not locate him using cellphone data.

Police in Abbotsford say businesses in the city are being targeted by extortionists. The Abbotsford Police Department says multiple businesses have received letters seeking protection money to stave off potential violence, but police say the letters have been sent out in a mass mailing to commercial business. Police say the letter is generic, with no specifics about any of the recipients and it mentions recent events in the city, though investigators haven’t confirmed any connection and didn’t specify what events the letters refer to. The department says anyone with information about the extortionist letters or any businesses that received one should contact Abbotsford police.

The BC Prosecution Service says it will not lay charges against police dog handlers after a bystander suffered serious injuries to his leg that required 12 staples. The service says a Delta police officer was on duty with a police dog as they searched for suspects in a stolen vehicle. It says a man who was unconnected with the stolen vehicle was bitten by the police dog and was sent to hospital with serious injuries to his leg. The Independent Investigations Office investigated, but the prosecution service says there wasn’t enough evidence to lay charges.

Former BC cabinet minister Katrina Chen says she will not seek re-election in 2024. Chen previously served as minister of state for child care and co-chaired Premier David Eby’s campaign to lead the provincial NDP. Chen says she has enjoyed working for the community for the past 17 years, but won’t seek re-election next year. Chen says she left cabinet after tough years in politics, and sought professional help for trauma and was able to focus on her son after exiting her cabinet position.

Mounties in Surrey say they’ve laid fraud charges against a 34-year-old man who allegedly duped people in real estate investment deals. Surrey RCMP say their financial crimes unit investigated the alleged fraud spanning from 2015 to 2021 after a victim came forward claiming they lost millions of dollars in real estate investment opportunities. Police say the man allegedly committed large-scale financial fraud and was arrested and charged with fraud over five-thousand dollars. Mounties say the man has been released on conditions pending his next court appearance.