Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, November 4th

There have been 430 new COVID-19 infections and six deaths in B.C. in the last 24 hours, with the majority of both in the Fraser Health region. There have been 202 new cases in our health authority Health, and four people have passed away, Of those eligible to be immunized in B.C., 85.5 per cent have been fully vaccinated, while 90. 5 per cent have one shot.

As approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids seems imminent in Canada, a Vancouver doctor says combatting misinformation while addressing parental concerns will be crucial to a successful rollout. The U.S. began giving shots to children ages 5 to 11 yesterday, less than 24 hours after kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine were approved. One Doctor expects the approval in Canada to come in the next few weeks and urges parents to do their research and most importantly to get their information from reliable sources.

Surrey RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of a young Surrey couple. However, Mounties would like to speak to the pair to confirm their well-being. In a news release issued Tuesday morning, RCMP requested the public’s assistance in locating Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (nee Sears). The newlyweds were last seen at a residence near 145th and 67A Avenue around 9 a.m. on Oct. 31. Police say “The investigation is still ongoing. but don’t believe foul play or criminality is a factor in this. It does appear that the couple left on their own accord,’

Britain is the first country to grant a conditional authorization to drugmaker Merck’s coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. The pill is licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity or heart disease. The antiviral pill reduces symptoms and speeds recovery, and could help to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with fragile health systems.

A record spending surge in Canadian health care is expected to reach 308-billion dollars this year due to COVID-19. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, that’s roughly eight-thousand dollars per Canadian. The numbers add up to a troubling future as Canada works to recover from the pandemic and get health systems back on their feet.