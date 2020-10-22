Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, Oct. 22

160 people from a Kelowna school are in isolation after three tested positive for the coronavirus…making it the first school in BC to officially declare an outbreak.

B-C has seen another big jump in COVID-19 cases with anotherrecord for a second straight day. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reporting 274 new cases — up from the 203 reported yesterday. Henry says much of the recent surge in cases is due to social gatherings such as weddings and funerals and recommends people revise plans to small gatherings only. She warns additional measures will be put in place if necessary to break what she describes as “large transmission events.”

A second employee at a Surrey pharmacy has tested positive for COVID-19. Parent company Loblaws posted a warning on its website Wednesday saying that a second employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 12830 96 Ave. had tested positive. On Tuesday, Loblaws announced the first positive test, saying the affected employee most recently worked at the store on Oct. 9. The second employee to test positive last worked at the location on Oct. 14.

Surrey RCMP say a man is in custody after a homicide and aggravated assault in the Newton area Tuesday night. Police were called to a townhouse complex at 12730 66 Avenue near 127 Street around 9 p.m. A woman suffered critical injuries, a man sustained serious injuries, and a two-year-old child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said. All three were rushed to hospital where the woman later died….The suspect fled the scene but was located nearby and arrested by police. Police said early indications suggest this is a case of family violence and all involved are known to each other.

Surrey Mounties are trying to locate a missing man. Jeremiah Salahub, 41, was last seen 3 p.m. Oct. 21, at 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard. He is white, five feet five inches tall, about 150 pounds, and has short brownish gray hair and a short, scruffy beard. Police say he walks with an obvious limp and was last seen wearing a black parka jacket with a grey hooded sweater underneath and grey sweat pants. “Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said. Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP

N-D-P leader John Horgan is using the last days of the election campaign to target Liberal strongholds. He says campaign stops in Langley, Richmond and Abbotsford are not in traditional New Democrat territory. But Horgan says people are looking at his party differently because the N-D-P has shown it can balance the books and spur economic growth while in office. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson took his campaign to Delta, where he repeated his promises to hire more police and build a 10-lane bridge to replace the aging Massey Tunnel. Seven days of advance polling ended last night across B-C, meaning Saturday’s election day is the final chance for voters to cast a ballot or hand in a mail-in ballot in this general election. Nearly 26 per cent of people eligible to vote have already cast their ballots.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must decide if he will play the confidence vote card again today in the face of a second Conservative motion that could trigger a snap election. Parliament is set to debate a motion calling for a sweeping probe by the Commons health committee into a long list of issues relating to the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the motion will be debated today, it will not be put to a Vote until Monday.

WestJet will start offering full cash refunds next month to those who had flights cancelled because of COVID-19. The airline had been offering vouchers for cancelled flights, which angered some customers. The WestJet Group of Companies announced yesterday it will begin providing refunds in the original form of payment to guests whose flights were cancelled by WestJet and Swoop as a result of the pandemic. WestJet will contact eligible guests, beginning Nov. 2, with flights cancelled at the start of the pandemic. The airline expects it will take six to nine months to work through eligible requests.

The Grinch has again struck Surrey Christmas Bureau. The organization urgently needs a new site for its toy depot, after thieves ruined the former Stardust rollerskating building on City Parkway.

The vacant building has been used by the Christmas Bureau for the past two years, and was offered again for a third and final year before the site is redeveloped, but Somebody got in there and stripped all the wiring and plumbing, everything — it’s completely unusable,” . “ Lisa Werring, executive director of the Christmas Bureau Says” we’re looking for a Christmas miracle and need a space, immediately, very last-minute,” The Christmas Bureau is now appealing to any landlord, property manager or building owner who may be able to help with suitable space for use in November and December only.