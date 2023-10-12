Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, October 12th

The federal government is defending its decision not to issue an emergency order for the northern spotted owl. Environment and Climate Change Canada says Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault (GEEL’-boh) fulfilled his legal obligation when he recommended an order to cabinet, but the government chose a different approach. The department says “collaboration” with the province and First Nations is the preferred way for achieving the species recovery. The move has angered the Spuzzum First Nation, which had asked for protection of the endangered species, which has only three known examples living in the wild.

Police in Victoria are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in a hit-and-run. Officers say the pedestrian was struck at approximately 6:35 am while crossing the road at the intersection of Jutland and Cecelia roads and the vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Jutland. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage, to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The BC Teachers Federation is calling for an end to the provincewide Foundation Skills Assessment given to Grade 4 and 7 students. The federation says the tests, which do not affect a student’s grade and are used to collect data, are a waste of time. President Clint Johnston says it should be up to parents whether their child writes the test. BC’s Ministry of Education says the intended use of the results is to provide feedback, better understand learning needs and potentially identify students who need more support.

Up to a dozen people in northern BC are set to start training to become certified community support and mental-health workers. The program is being provided by the Canadian Mental Health Association and funded with 300-thousand dollars from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. Participants will receive 27 weeks of skills training, six weeks of on-the-job experience with community-support employers, and one week of follow up support. Minister Sheila Malcolmson says the training means youth will get in-demand jobs, while people living in the region will have more support workers.

BC Greens are celebrating 40 years as a political party including a decade with members being elected to the provincial legislature. The BC Green Party was founded in 1983 as the first Green Party in North America. Leader Sonia Furstenau says it has left a lasting mark on the province and reshaped the political landscape. An anniversary gala is scheduled for Saturday in Victoria.

A bear managed to trap itself inside a vehicle in BC’s Kootenays on the weekend, doing significant damage before it was freed. Mounties in Rossland were called Saturday night and were allowed to smash a rear window so the animal could escape. Police say the vehicle was “extensively damaged” and are reminding residents to lock their car doors. Officers say bears are getting ready to enter into hibernation and are looking for any scrap of food.