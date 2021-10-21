Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, October 21

The Vancouver Police Board will hear a report today recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019. The police board says it launched a review of the department’s protocols when Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed after trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal using their government-issued status cards. The new policy recommends that handcuffs be used when reasonable, proportionate to the risk and necessary to fulfil a legitimate policing objective when the officer believes using cuffs is necessary. The Heiltsuk Nation, of which Johnson is a member of, says it will release a statement on the proposed changes later today.

A group of doctors in British Columbia is calling on the province to re-evaluate its approach to combating COVID-19. The group, called Protect our Province B-C, is made up of a range of doctors and medical researchers, and held a panel discussion Wednesday highlighting how the virus is spread through aerosol transmission. Doctor Victor Leung, an infectious disease physician and medical microbiologist, says the province and public health have been too slow to amend mandates to limit the spread of the virus. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province has made an

“enormous” amount of information on the virus available to the public, while he defended provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s approach to the pandemic

A big wedding celebration in Surrey, B-C on Tuesday night, involving a lit Ferris wheel, drew onlookers and complaints. The City of Surrey says bylaw officers, along with Surrey R-C-M-P members, were called to a home after receiving multiple noise and traffic complaints from neighbors. Officers found a large Ferris wheel on the grounds of the home and what appeared to be a wedding celebration. Bylaw officers issued 15 tickets for parking infractions and also

had a number of vehicles towed

B-C Children’s Hospital says its emergency department is seeing an “unusually high” number of patients with respiratory viruses over the past month. Dr. Claire Seaton says nearly 30 per cent of all emergency department visits from mid-September to mid-October were for respiratory-related illnesses, up nearly 10 per cent from before the pandemic. The hospital says it’s seeing more cases involving respiratory syncytial virus, one of the common cold viruses, and parainfluenza, and earlier than usual. It says the emergency department has also been testing a high number of children for COVID-19, about 30 per cent of E-R visits, which may correlate with visits for respiratory illness.

Surrey has become the first municipal jurisdiction in Metro Vancouver to ban plastic checkout bags. The ban on plastic bags and Styrofoam food containers within Surrey is now in effect, following Surrey City Council’s decision on Monday that provided final approvals to a new single-use items bylaw. Businesses can no longer provide plastic shopping bags, and polystyrene foam cups, takeout containers, plates, and bowls. Additionally, there is a new minimum charge of $0.25 per paper checkout bag and $2 per reusable checkout bag. However, there will not be an enforcement from now through the end of 2021, as the municipal government will focus on education and outreach on the policy changes. Enforcement will begin on January 1, 2022, transitioning from compliance audits to warnings, before fines and penalties are issued.

A Retail Council of Canada survey suggests Canadians are willing to spend big this holiday season. Shoppers are preparing to return to stores in greater numbers a year after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many to shop online. British Columbians plan to be the country’s big spenders, shelling out 958-dollars. The national average is 792-dollars — up 14 per cent from last year.

The online survey also found that Canadians are starting their holiday shopping earlier, with 36 per cent expecting to begin in November.