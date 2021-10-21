Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, October 21

“enormous” amount of information on the virus available to the public, while he defended provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s approach to the pandemic
A Retail Council of Canada survey suggests Canadians are willing to spend big this holiday season. Shoppers are preparing to return to stores in greater numbers a year after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many to shop online. British Columbians plan to be the country’s big spenders, shelling out 958-dollars. The national average is 792-dollars — up 14 per cent from last year.
The online survey also found that Canadians are starting their holiday shopping earlier, with 36 per cent expecting to begin in November.
The federal government unveiled its plans for a standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Thursday. Beginning October 30, all travellers 12 and up will require a vaccine passport for travel on federally regulated flights, rail travel, and marine travel. The new international vaccine passport will use the SMART Health Card that some provinces, including BC and Ontario, use for their vaccine passports, according to the federal government. It will show the passenger’s name and date of birth, along with their COVID-19 vaccine history. The templated image shows that the passport will include the Canada logo on the top right and the name of the province on the top left. Currently, travellers wishing to enter Canada must download the ArriveCAN app and put their proof of vaccination and PCR tests in the app 72 hours before their arrival in Canada. This also applies to Canadian travellers returning to Canada.