Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, Sept 3rd

A day after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital, the one at Langley Memorial Hospital is over. The province also announced 104 new cases yesterday but no new deaths. Cases in B.C. now total 5,952, while deaths remain at 209.

A traffic control flagger was stabbed in Surrey yesterday and police are looking for the suspect. It happened around 2 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report that a female flagger working in the area of 95 A Ave. and 148 Street had been assaulted with a weapon by a man on a bicycle. The suspect fled while the victim was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The suspect is described as a heavy-set Caucasian male in his mid-30’s who was wearing dark clothes and a baseball cap. He was riding a red mountain bike.

The province says it’s providing schools with an extra two-million dollars in funding for mental health programs as students face an “unprecedented” return to school. The minister of mental health and addictions, says a total of 3.75-million dollars will be spent in the 2020-21 school year to promote mental wellness. The funding will also provide additional support for students, families and educators. School districts will be allowed to determine how the funds are used based on their needs.

More than 90 per cent of transit riders are complying with TransLink’s mandatory mask policy, put in place last month to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The policy, requiring passengers to wear non-medical masks or face coverings while onboard transit vehicles, began Aug. 24. TransLink has been conducting spot checks at high-volume areas in the week since and found around 92 per cent of passengers are wearing masks onboard transit vehicles.

Newly released stats from the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board show the eastern and southern ends of the Lower Mainland recorded the second highest number of home sales and the highest number of new listings in August, within the last two decades. There were just over 2-thousand units sold over the month, representing a 2.9% decrease from July 2020, but an increase of 57.2% compared to the units sold in the same month last year. Moreover, August’s sales were 39% above the 10-year average for the month.

A sports car in Delta was impounded after going nearly twice the posted speed limit. On Tuesday morning, just after 9 am, Delta Police caught a Corvette driving at 141 km/h on Highway 17 which is an 80 zone. The Corvette driver was directly in front of our officer and they were approaching the Highway 99 overpass. In addition to being impounded, the driver was also given a “hefty fine,” which can range between $368 to $483, and three points on their record