Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, September 21st

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says the car crash deaths of four men heading home after helping fight a wildfire in the Vanderhoof area marks more tragic news in a very tough wildfire season. The deaths bring to six the number of wildfire personnel who have died this season in the province. RCMP say the initial investigation suggests the Ford F-350 pickup truck the wildfire subcontractors were travelling in had failed to navigate a bend in the highway and slammed head-on into a semi-truck travelling in the opposite direction. When speaking to media at the Union of BC Municipalities conference in Vancouver, Ralston was asked about the role of the subcontractors in firefighting efforts and said such details are “still emerging.”

Local politicians in BC have passed all three resolutions asking the province to boost funding and regulation around the drug decriminalization pilot program including expanding possession and use prohibitions to parks and sports fields. The most contentious debate during the vote at the Union of B-C Municipalities convention in Vancouver came around the request for the province to “further regulate the possession and use of illicit drugs” in places “where children also gather,” such as bus stops and beaches. Port Moody councillor Haven Lurbiecki opposed the resolution, saying the move would push drug users “further and further to the margins.” This comes after provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry spoke to local leaders at the convention this week and asked for patience on the program, saying more arrests for illicit drugs won’t address the complex issues of addiction.

At least one person was taken away in handcuffs outside the Vancouver Art Gallery when protesters opposed to the inclusion of LGBTQ concepts in BC schools were met with counter-protesters denouncing their position. Two people were also arrested in Victoria after thousands of protesters merged on the lawn on the legislature. These protests and counter-protests were some of the many that took place across Canada on Wednesday. Protesters accused schools of exposing young students to “gender ideology,” while counter-demonstrators accused protesters of importing United States culture wars into the country and trying to deny students important lessons about inclusion and respect for gender-diverse people.

CN Rail says its crews are responding after 14 railcars loaded with potash derailed near Rayleigh. Spokesperson Scott Brown says there were no dangerous goods involved and no leaks, injuries or fires reported. It’s not clear what time the train derailed, but witnesses have said it happened between 7 and 10 Wednesday morning. This is the second train derailment in the Kamloops area this month and comes after five railcars carrying fuel went off the tracks east of Ashcroft on Labour Day Monday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it will be deploying a team of investigators to Campbell River after an airplane accident. The agency says it involved a privately registered De Havilland DHC2. It says it intends to gather and assess information related to the accident. The TSB says the incident happened Tuesday, but did not provide any details or say if any people were injured.

The public is being given a chance to see inside a Canadian Forces coastal defence ship. HMCS Edmonton is being opened for tours Sunday at Burrard Pier and St. Roch Dock.The ship is intended to conduct coastal patrols, minesweeping, law enforcement, pollution surveillance and search and rescue duties. Two smaller orca-class patrol vessels will also be open to the public at the same location.