Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, April 12th

A controversial motion that looks to prevent Surrey’s ethics commissioner from hearing new complaints in the months before this October’s municipal election has passed. Last night council debated a bylaw amendment to clarify rules of ethical conducts, with Mayor Doug McCallum insisting adjustments are part of an annual review of the code of conduct. However, opposition councillors had raised concerns, suggesting the changes would effectively slash transparency at city hall. The change would prevent any new complaints from being heard by the ethics commissioner for six months – where other municipalities such as Toronto only limit their investigations three months before a municipal election. The motion passed 5 to 3. Mayor Doug McCallum first pitched the idea in January. It was pulled days later after backlash from some councillors.

Mayor McCallum’s next court date on his public mischief charge is set for this Thursday, to fix a date for his trial. A plea has still not been entered. A virtual pre-trial conference was held yesterday but was closed to the public. McCallum is charged with one count of public mischief stemming from an encounter last September between himself and a group that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods for a referendum on the policing transition. The mayor claimed a car ran over his foot. His trial is expected to run five days for which Surrey taxpayers are footing the bill.

Environment Canada has issued a spring snowfall warning for parts of Metro Vancouver, saying snowfall could be “highly variable but impactful.” The weather agency says up to 5 cms of snow could come down early during this mornings commute. Higher elevations of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Anmore could see the worst of it.

Getting a ferry to and from Vancouver Island or the Sunshine Coast is a challenge on most long weekends but this one could be even more difficult. Ferry reservations are already hard to come by for Easter weekend, and with ongoing crew shortage issues, there are concerns about how even one ferry cancellation will affect many would-be travellers. While Friday is a statutory holiday for Good Friday, many also have Easter Monday off, which typically leads to busy Thursday and Tuesday sailings. “Our advice for travellers is: definitely do check before you go. If you’re travelling without a reservation and you’re travelling at the peak times, you can expect some sailing delays over the long weekend,” BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said, adding “do come prepared.” Four sailings were cancelled last weekend and two were scrubbed Monday.

Days after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled several types of Kinder-brand chocolates over the possible risk of salmonella contamination, more of the company’s candy are being added to the list. The updated list includes advent calendars, assorted chocolates, mini eggs, and Easter treats. If you believe you became sick from consuming a recalled product, you should call your doctor. The agency is now telling Canadians to check if you have the recalled products in your home, and to not consume the chocolate and candy, to instead throw the treats out or return them to the store you purchased them.

New York City police are looking for a man who shot and wounded at least five people at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighbourhood. At least 13 people were hurt, but so far there are no details on their injuries. Witnesses say the attack left wounded commuters bleeding on the platform. Several smoke devices were found at the scene and the suspect ran off wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

B-C’s chief coroner says the 174 people who died of overdose deaths in February included many young and middle-aged men with years of life ahead of them. Lisa Lapointe says it’s yet another reminder that urgent action is needed on a provincewide scale to provide more people with a safer supply of substances to replace the profit-driven illicit market. She says in a statement more than 94-hundred people in B-C have died of an overdose from toxic illicit drugs since January of 2016, months before the province declared a public health emergency — and now an average of six people are dying every day. Lapointe released a report last month calling on the province to urgently develop a policy to distribute a safer supply of drugs with action to be taken over 30, 60 and 90 days. (The Canadian Press)

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died after a long heart illness. The comedian was known for his dry delivery, scratchy voice, and screen roles including in the cartoon film “Aladdin.” His family calls him a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the building destroyed by fire that included low-income housing will likely be demolished. The number of people displaced by yesterday’s fire in the city’s Gastown neighbourhood has risen to 144. That includes 71 residents of the Winters Hotel and 73 others in the neighbouring Gastown Hotel that was damaged in the blaze. Vancouver officials say efforts are underway to find housing for the displaced residents — which will add pressure to the city’s scare supply of housing stock for low-income residents.

A Surrey bus driver has come forward to claim an 18.7-million dollar prize in the Lotto 6-49 draw on April 6th. Nang (Paul) Trinh says he was hosting a family dinner when he decided to check his ticket online and his parents and siblings did a lot of jumping up and down after he shared the good news. Trinh says he plans to retire early, book vacations in Japan and China and give some of his prize money to his family. He says he’s also looking forward to spending more time with his children — and playing more tennis.

Fire crews were expected to remain at the scene of a Vancouver fire into the early hours this morning after a blaze that began yesterday morning sent five people to hospital, two of them in serious condition. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and city officials say 60 firefighters battled the fire at a four-storey building in the city’s Gastown neighbourhood. The city was trying to get housing for displaced residents last night, and nearby buildings were being assessed to determine if they were safe enough to enter. The cause of the fire is still not known, but officials have said it appears to have started on the third or fourth floor.

The federal government is imposing a five-month dog ban on a popular beach near Tofino. Parks Canada says the ban starting Thursday and ending on October 1st is intended to protect migrating shorebirds during a critical time in their migration cycle. It applies to the Combers Beach area of Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. Dogs must be kept on a leash on all other area of Long Beach. Parks Canada says migratory shorebirds depend on the national park reserve as a place to rest and forage for food during long trips between the Arctic and areas as far south as South America.

Harry styles’ song “As it Was” just debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It’s his second Number One, after “Watermelon Sugar,” and Billboard points out it’s the first song this year to debut in top spot. The song is the first single from Styles’ upcoming album, “Harry’s House,” due out May 20th.