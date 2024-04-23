Pulse FM News Update For Tuesday, April 23rd

BC’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man while in the custody of Chilliwack RCMP. Mounties say they were called yesterday afternoon to a report of a fight inside a vehicle sitting on a city street. The Independent Investigations Office says in a statement the man went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at the scene. The office says it’s looking to see if police actions or inactions contributed to the man’s death.

Police in North Vancouver says two officers were hurt last week as they tried to arrest a suspect in a hit-and-run. RCMP say they’re now hoping for dash cam and surveillance footage to aid them in their investigation after a crash around 1am on April 17 on the Dollarton Highway. Police say witnesses saw a white Dodge Ram truck hit a tree and the driver fled, and investigators then showed up to the owner’s home address. They say a vehicle arrived while they were at the home, and a passenger ran away and resisted arrest when caught, and a neighbour then came out of his home and tackled one of the officers during the struggle.

The Mayor of Merritt says the BC government owes the city 90-thousand dollars for shutting down its lone emergency room last year for several days. Mike Goetz says part of that amount is tied to services not rendered for the 19-day shutdown of the Nicola Valley Hospital’s ER. He says 55-thousand dollars of that should go to Merritt’s fire department for increased costs during the time of the shutdown. Goetz says Merritt should be fully repaid for its added costs and hopes billing the province will set a precedent.

A BC cannabis growers group says Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s pledge to rid the city of its no-fun reputation doesn’t square with the city’s treatment of 4-20 revelers over the weekend. Tara Kirkpatrick, who heads the BC Craft Farmers Co-Op, says in a letter sent to Sim that instead of creating a buzz, the city and police killed the buzz this weekend by targeting vendors and putting up fences to stop the unsanctioned cannabis celebration. Kirkpatrick says in the letter that a sanctioned event could bring in international tourists and millions of dollars to the provincial economy by highlighting BC’s world renowned cannabis farmers. Kirkpatrick says in contrast to Vancouver’s approach, the City of Prince George held the group’s third annual cannabis summit and authorized a street party for a 4-20 event that was attended by the city’s mayor.

Police on Vancouver Island say they’re looking for a grey Hyundai Elantra they believe was involved in a deadly crash with a pedestrian last Thursday. North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say the vehicle likely has damage to the front driver’s side. Mounties say they’re releasing details about the vehicle hoping someone will come forward with information to investigators. They say the crash happened just before 10 p-m on April 18th between Green Road and Beverly Avenue, and a woman was found dead at the scene.

BC Ferries says it has added outdoor areas on two more vessels for passengers travelling with their pets. The company says leashed dogs and cats in carriers can now access expanded pet-friendly outdoor spaces on the upper decks of the Queen of Surrey and the Queen of Coquitlam. The ferry corporation says it now has six ships with pet areas outdoors.