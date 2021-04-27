Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, April 27

B-C has added more money and expanded eligibility criteria for its grant program aimed at helping businesses affected by COVID-19 restrictions. The province says it’s adding more than 75-million dollars to the program that now totals 125-million dollars, with 25-million earmarked for hotels, motels and other B-C-owned short-term accommodation providers. It says the grant has also been clarified to include high-intensity fitness facilities affected by public health orders first issued last November. Grant applications are being processed on a first-come, first-served basis until June 4th, or until the money is dispersed

B-C’s top doctor says the province has confirmed that COVID-19 was a factor in the death of an infant from the Interior Health region. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the baby was hospitalized in January and the B-C Coroners’ Service has since determined COVID-19 was a factor in the death. Henry reported the baby’s death while addressing concerns raised in Ontario that more people are dying at home after contracting COVID-19. She says the coroners’ service has a process in place to investigate whether the illness was a factor in any sudden deaths, and B-C hasn’t seen an increase as COVID-19 cases spiked in recent weeks.

The province says it’s working on legislation to bring in paid sick leave, but there’s still no timeline on when it could be introduced. In December, Premier John Horgan said his government was prepared to fill the gaps in the federal sick leave program, saying no worker should be denied pay when they are preventing the spread of COVID-19 by staying home when unwell. He said the province was waiting on more information on what could be lacking in Ottawa’s plan. Since then, pressure has been building to have the province follow through and legislate paid sick days for all. There was no mention of funding for paid sick leave in the provincial or federal budgets last week. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about it at Monday’s COVID-19 update. “It is an important part of the workplace program to make sure that workers are able to stay home when they’re sick and that’s an ongoing discussion that I know government is having with industry,” she said. Health Minister Adrian Dix adds the province is working on it and has passed other measures to protect workers, pointing to legislation introduced last week guaranteeing paid time off to get vaccinated.

A UBC immunologist says he doesn’t see any harm to mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, in fact he thinks it could help. Dr. Kelly McNagny, a professor in the Department of Medical Genetics, says regardless of the brand name — all the shots work the same way. “Speaking as an immunologist what I can tell you is there’s really no reason why being primed with one vaccine and then boosted with a different vaccine should cause a problem, they actually should work quite well,” he says. “All vaccines have part of the virus that you make a response to. Then they’ve it got a little something that causes a bit of inflammation to tell your immune system to wake up and start making a response. Those two components are in every one of the vaccines that you would get. In fact, it’s possible that getting primed with one, and then a second stick with another one might actually prove beneficial in some cases, because it just wakes up your immune system in a different way that gives you maybe a broader response.” Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends the same vaccine be used for both doses, but they say if the vaccine used for the first dose isn’t available or unknown, the second dose should be a vaccine that uses the same technology. The effects of this approach are currently being studied in the UK, with results expected this summer. McNagny says he’s more worried about the timing of doses than he is about mixing and matching. “That boost, what it does is, it cements memory for the virus. When you get that second shot, that’s what protects you for the rest of your life, essentially,” he says.