Pulse FM News Update For Tuesday, April 30th

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, representatives from Project 529, the city of Vancouver and other police departments will make a provincial announcement involving the fight against bike thefts. This event takes place at the front entrance of Science World.
Financial Resilience Institute’s October 2023 Financial Well-Being study reveals that 36% of Canadians agree or completely agree that their household debt level feels somewhat or very unmanageable. Of these households, 11% of Canadians completely agree that their household debt level feels unmanageable [1]. There has been a slight upward trend towards more Canadians reporting they are struggling with their debt, with 36% of people reporting this is a challenge in October 2023 compared to 34% of Canadians reporting the same in June 2023, 32% in June 2022; 30% in June 2021 and 31% in June 2020. 15% of Canadians that report that they are struggling with their debt manageability say they have met with a credit counsellor or credit counselling agency in the past 12 months as of October 2023. These households have a mean financial resilience score of 39.43 based on the Seymour Financial Resilience Index ® meaning that overall, these households are ‘Financially Vulnerable’