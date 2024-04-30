Pulse FM News Update For Tuesday, April 30th

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, representatives from Project 529, the city of Vancouver and other police departments will make a provincial announcement involving the fight against bike thefts. This event takes place at the front entrance of Science World.

Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough; Lana Popham, B.C.’s minister of tourism; Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim; and Chris May. general manager of BC Place, will make an announcement about FIFA World Cup 26. A technical briefing is held for media at 1:30 p.m.

Between April 11, 2024 and April 15, 2024 Richmond RCMP received twelve reports regarding stolen mail from single family residences. Richmond RCMP frontline officers quickly connected the reports and increased patrols in the targeted areas. Richmond RCMP Property Crime Unit in collaboration with Richmond RCMP frontline gathered evidence from which Richmond RCMP PCU officers were able to identify the two suspects. Both were arrested and released on police undertakings.

Indigenous individuals and families living in Sooke will now have access to more below-market homes in the community with the opening of 2075 Drennan St. “Critical investments like these buildings ensure that we are providing deeply affordable options on Vancouver Island while also creating more housing through partnerships with Indigenous communities, a key objective in our Homes for People Action Plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing. “By increasing housing supply and providing affordable options, we are creating more livable spaces with housing options that fit each community’s needs.”

Proposals are being sought for eight pre-zoned housing sites on public lands that have been added to the BC Builds property list to fast-track more rental homes to be built for people with middle incomes in B.C. “Our communities and our economy depend on middle-income people like teachers, nurses and construction workers, and they depend on being able to find a decent place to live within their budget,” said Premier David Eby. “By bringing together public landowners and housing developers and operators through BC Builds, we are transforming underused public land throughout the province into thousands of lower-cost, middle-income rental homes. Launched in February 2024, BC Builds delivers more homes middle-income earners can afford through low interest financing, grant funding, and leveraging government-, community- and non-profit-owned and underused land.

Families and children living in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood are benefitting from 25 new child care spaces at the ABC Montessori Children’s Centre Society. “These new spaces in the heart of Vancouver provide more families with access to affordable, quality and inclusive child care,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of State for Child Care. “Investments like these are life-changing for families, especially by supporting parents to pursue work, school and other opportunities.”