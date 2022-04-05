Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, April 5th

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will have their first COVID-19 briefing today for the first time in more than three weeks. Dix has indicated there’s a likelihood the province will introduce another booster dose for people who have compromised immune systems. The minister says he also wants more people to get their third shot, as current figures show about 58 per cent of residents 12 and over have had a booster dose. B-C is also expected to drop its requirement for people to show their vaccine card to access restaurants and other venues later this week.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The premier wrote on Twitter yesterday that his symptoms are mild, and he is thankful he is fully vaccinated. Horgan says he is isolating and recovering at home until his symptoms resolve. The 62 year old recently underwent 35 rounds of radiation for treatment of throat cancer. He returned to his office in January.

R-C-M-P are warning the public and asking for information after three women reported being sexually assaulted inside businesses at Metrotown mall. The Mounties say the first assault happened last Thursday afternoon inside the Superstore, where a woman was slapped from behind. They say officers were investigating the incident when they received two more reports of similar assaults in the same area the following morning. Police say the suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, who was wearing a red shirt with a maple leaf logo and a black hoodie or jacket with grey sleeves and dark stripes down each arm.

The B-C government says B-C Transit and TransLink, , will receive a combined 204-million dollars to help offset revenue lost during the pandemic as the services rebuild their ridership. It says TransLink will receive 176-million dollars and B-C transit will get the remaining 28-million to help cover ongoing pandemic-related impacts. The government says TransLink has reported its ridership has rebounded to about 67 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, while B-C Transit has seen a recovery of 70 per cent. The federal government’s contribution of 102-million-dollars is being matched by the B-C government to provide the additional relief.

The president of Ukraine has told the U-N Security Council that Russia’s military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a brutally graphic speech this morning — describing the deaths of civilians at the hands of Russian soldiers. That’s as NATO’s Secretary-General warned that Russia is regrouping its forces in order to deploy them to eastern and southern Ukraine for what he called a crucial phase of the war. He’s warning that more atrocities may come to light as Russian troops continue to pull back in the north.

Get ready for new lawn watering rules that are coming into effect in Metro Vancouver starting May 1, residential properties will only be allowed to water once a week during Stage 1 of the Plan, cutting last year’s allowable days in half. Those caught watering outside of their designated day and times could face a hefty fine, depending on the city. Even-numbered addresses an turn on the taps with automatic watering systems on Saturdays between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Manual watering is allowed between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Those with odd-numbered addresses follow the same timing schedule, but will be allowed to water on Sundays. Watering trees, shrubs or flowers is allowed any morning between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. if using a sprinkler. Holding the hose? You can water whenever you like and there are no limits for those who are watering their vegetable gardens, as edible plants are exempt from regulations