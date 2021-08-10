Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 10

B-C has reported one-thousand-79 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days as the province shortens the interval between first and second doses of vaccine. Invitations are going out for people who may now get their second shot at least 28 days after their first, down from 49 days as health officials aim to curb community outbreaks and rising case counts among people who’ve had just one dose. Nearly 58 per cent of more than three-thousand active infections in B-C are located in the Interior Health region, where public health restrictions have been reinstated. Eighty-two per cent of eligible B-C residents have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 70 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The Squamish Nation will be making an announcement Tuesday morning at the site of a former residential school in North Vancouver. The chiefs of the Musqueam First Nations, as well as a representative from the Arch-diocese of Vancouver, will join members of the Squamish Nation at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School. The Keith Road school is the site of a memorial to children who were taken from their families to the St. Paul’s Indian Residential School, which operated between 1899 to 1958. The Roman Catholic School was operated by the federal government and the Order of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued its final report on residential schools more than five years ago. The nearly 4,000-page account details the abuse inflicted on Indigenous children after they were taken forcibly from their families to institutions where they were forbidden to speak their language and punished brutally for any attempts to practise their culture. Physical and sexual abuse were rampant. No details have been released about the contents of the announcement, but it comes amid the confirmation of unmarked, undocumented graves at the sites of at several residential school sites in B.C. and Saskatchewan that were operated by the Roman Catholic Church.
U.S. drug maker Moderna will sign an agreement with the Canadian government today promising to build an mRNA production plant in Canada. It is the second major deal Ottawa has made to get mRNA made in Canada in the last three months. Moderna and Ottawa are still negotiating specifics on how much the federal government will contribute to the new plant, along with where it will be built and when. Currently Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are the two mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 and neither company can keep up with current demand. But the future demand for mRNA products is expected to be much bigger than just COVID-19. Moderna alone has mRNA products in development for illnesses including influenza, heart disease, cancers, and autoimmune disorders.
Monday has been a big day for a lot of Americans looking forward to in-person reunions with the important Canadians in their lives. At the Peace Arch border crossing, a majority of vehicles with Washington licence plates made their way through while a couple of cars with California, Oregon, and even Texas plates travelled up north after a 17-month ban on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border. The reopening resulted in a long lineup and about two-hour waits Monday morning. But that traffic jam was nothing compared to how long some people have faced being apart due to the pandemic. One woman tells NEWS 1130, she made her way across to see her family in Delta after not seeing them since COVID-19 hit. Lines at the border crossing finally started to die down as of Monday evening. Fully vaccinated travelers who have recovered from the disease and are otherwise eligible to enter Canada can show proof of a negative molecular test taken between 14 and 90 days prior to crossing the border.