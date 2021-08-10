Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 10

B-C has reported one-thousand-79 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days as the province shortens the interval between first and second doses of vaccine. Invitations are going out for people who may now get their second shot at least 28 days after their first, down from 49 days as health officials aim to curb community outbreaks and rising case counts among people who’ve had just one dose. Nearly 58 per cent of more than three-thousand active infections in B-C are located in the Interior Health region, where public health restrictions have been reinstated. Eighty-two per cent of eligible B-C residents have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 70 per cent are fully vaccinated.

An evacuation order in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Kamloops and Okanagan Lake has been downgraded by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, allowing some residents in the Falkland area to return home. The B-C Wildfire Service says there’s moderate growth in some areas along the north and southeast flanks of blaze that’s scorched nearly 560 square kilometers. The fire is one of about 270 currently burning across the province as fire crews brace for another stretch of hot and dry weather in the forecast this week. Nearly six-thousand-600 properties were on evacuation order across B-C at the province’s last update, while residents of more than 32-thousand other properties have been told to be ready to leave on short notice

The Squamish Nation will be making an announcement Tuesday morning at the site of a former residential school in North Vancouver. The chiefs of the Musqueam First Nations, as well as a representative from the Arch-diocese of Vancouver, will join members of the Squamish Nation at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School. The Keith Road school is the site of a memorial to children who were taken from their families to the St. Paul’s Indian Residential School, which operated between 1899 to 1958. The Roman Catholic School was operated by the federal government and the Order of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued its final report on residential schools more than five years ago. The nearly 4,000-page account details the abuse inflicted on Indigenous children after they were taken forcibly from their families to institutions where they were forbidden to speak their language and punished brutally for any attempts to practise their culture. Physical and sexual abuse were rampant. No details have been released about the contents of the announcement, but it comes amid the confirmation of unmarked, undocumented graves at the sites of at several residential school sites in B.C. and Saskatchewan that were operated by the Roman Catholic Church.

U.S. drug maker Moderna will sign an agreement with the Canadian government today promising to build an mRNA production plant in Canada. It is the second major deal Ottawa has made to get mRNA made in Canada in the last three months. Moderna and Ottawa are still negotiating specifics on how much the federal government will contribute to the new plant, along with where it will be built and when. Currently Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are the two mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 and neither company can keep up with current demand. But the future demand for mRNA products is expected to be much bigger than just COVID-19. Moderna alone has mRNA products in development for illnesses including influenza, heart disease, cancers, and autoimmune disorders.