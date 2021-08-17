Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 17

The R-C-M-P say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is awaiting the results of an autopsy for a woman found dead in the Lower Mainland on Sunday. I-HIT says the cause of the woman’s death was not immediately apparent after her body was found in a field just north of Pitt Meadows, but at this time, police don’t believe her death is related to ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland. The Mounties say I-HIT is also working with B-C’s Conservation Officer Service because it appears the body may have been disturbed by an animal. They say the service has issued a warning for anyone walking or picking berries in the area out of an abundance of caution.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says wildfire crews are in for a challenging fight in the coming days as they battle some 263 wildfires across B-C, including 20 that are either highly visible or pose potential threats to public safety. The entire cities of Merritt as well as Armstrong north of Vernon remain on evacuation alert due to different fires, with Armstrong threatened by the destructive White Rock Lake fire burning up western shoreline of Okanagan Lake. Seventy-four evacuation orders covered over 66-hundred properties at the province’s last update, while 119 evacuation alerts directed residents of more than 16-thousand properties to be ready to leave on short notice

B-C has reported one-thousand-434 more cases of COVID-19 over three days, for an average of 478 new infections per day. A statement from the Health Ministry says there are now close to 51-hundred active cases, of which about 58 per cent are in the Interior Health region. One more person has died, pushing the death toll to one-thousand-780, while 104 people are hospitalized with the illness, including 47 in intensive care. The ministry says 83.6 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With the Coquihalla closed due to wildfires, anyone trying to get from B.C.’s Interior to the Lower Mainland will be detoured through the small town of Princeton — and the mayor is asking the province for more help dealing with the rush of cars clogging the routes into and out of his community. Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was closed due to the July Mountain fire, which jumped the highway Sunday night around 7 p.m. and merged with a blaze burning on the other side. The fire is estimated at 20,860 hectares in size. According to DriveBC, the highway will remain closed until at least 9 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers are being detoured to Highway 5A, which runs between Merritt and Princeton, before driving through Princeton and getting onto Highway 3 Mayor Spencer Coyne says his town is struggling to handle the influx of cars, as evacuees from the Interior, vacationers heading home after the weekend, and others heeding the province’s advice try to leave the hard-hit southern Interior. The lineup of vehicles at what Coyne describes as a “pinch point” on the edge of the community where Highway 5a meets Old Hedley Road seemed endless Sunday night, and still snaked far into the distance Monday. The bottleneck created by single-lane access to the town is something Coyne says residents and local politicians have been trying to get the province to address for quite some time. the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has yet to comment

The hashtag #whereisHorgan is gaining steam online as many take to social media to speak out against the premier’s absence in recent days, with the opposition harshly criticizing the decision to leave the province as wildfires continue to force thousands to flee their homes. Sources confirmed to on Monday that he is on vacation in Atlantic Canada. His office says that he has been away but is in communication with his team. The timing of the trip is being questioned by many, as the province remains in a state of emergency as wildfires have forced thousands out of their homes. Liberal MLA Shirley Bond says it’s not enough that Horgan is getting briefed — he needs to be available and communicating directly with the people of B.C. On Twitter, many others echo Bond’s concerns, even going so far as to put out a fake missing persons report. The premier is set to be home thursday although many are calling for his resignation