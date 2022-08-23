Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 23rd

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a crane truck yesterday on the Pitt River bridge. RCMP say it happened around 6:30PM. The eastbound lanes of the Pitt River Bridge were closed for quite some time. Mounties say the driver of the crane truck is cooperating with the investigation.

A 33-year-old man has been seriously hurt in what is believed to have been an assault in Surrey yesterday morning. Mounties say they were called to a home in the area of 128 Street near Prince Charles Boulevard just after 1 a.m. to find a man lying in the driveway with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition. It’s believed the man was chased from a gathering by a group of people, who then assaulted him. The suspects left the area in what police say may be a silver four-door SUV. Few other details are available, including what may have prompted the assault.

A man has been charged in connection to the double homicide at South Surrey Athletic Park in late July. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed that 25-year-old Surrey resident Bryce Dallas Campbell has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder. He was arrested on August 5th.

Vancouver police say the cause of a car crash that killed two women and injured seven other people at a wedding party in West Vancouver remains unknown. Police say the driver left her home just after 6 p.m. on Saturday using a shared driveway, and hit a group of people attending the party. Two women in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other people, including the driver, were taken to hospital and two of them have life-altering injuries.

Smoke filled a Home Depot store in North Surrey yesterday afternoon Just before 2 p.m., fire crews were called to the store near the Pattullo Bridge. The fire was apparently located in the hardware department. It appears all employees and customers made it out safely. No word yet on a cause of the fire, which involved close to 30 firefighters in response.