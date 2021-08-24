Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 24

As B.C. recorded 1,711 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Premier John Horgan said it is unlikely the province will be moving into stage 4 of the B.C. Restart Plan come September. “The Delta variant and an increase in cases, largely within the unvaccinated population, has led us to pause and reflect on what steps, what measures, we can take through public health and through other initiatives to protect British Columbians,” Premier John Horgan said. The number of new infections decreased over each of the past three days, with 724 cases recorded on Saturday, 545 on Sunday, and 442 on Monday. Interior Health recorded the most new cases, with 768. Fraser Health has 419 new cases, and Vancouver Coastal Health recorded 290 new cases. On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province continues to see waves of cases in people who are not yet vaccinated. Henry said unvaccinated people are 10 times more at risk of contracting COVID-19, than vaccinated people. Henry made clear that those who vaccinated are less likely to be infected, infected for a shorter time if you do contract the virus, and much less likely to have a severe illness that requires hospitalization
At least one business group is praising the B-C government for bringing in a proof of COVID-19 vaccination card to access certain businesses and events — but says Canada needs a coordinated national approach. The Surrey Board of Trade says a B-C vaccine card is necessary in the short term to increase vaccination rates and ensure the safety of customers and workers. But C-E-O Anita Huberman says Canada needs a centralized proof of vaccination system that could be easily used for both domestic and international purposes. Huberman says without inter-provincial harmonization, Canada risks a piecemeal approach that would make life more difficult and unpredictable for people and employers during an already uncertain time