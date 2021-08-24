Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 24

By August 24, 2021General
B-C residents over the age of 12will have until September 13th to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and until October 24th to be fully vaccinated in order to access certain indoor settings through the province’s new vaccine card program. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the settings include indoor sports games, concerts, theatres events, gatherings such as weddings and conferences, restaurant dining, nightclubs, casinos and high-intensity fitness classes. Henry says the temporary measure will help reduce transmission and allow businesses and schools to stay open amid a spike in cases of the Delta variant. Premier John Horgan says the province has consulted with businesses such as restaurants, tourism operators and sports, arts and cultural organizations, and they all want to make sure patrons are confident in their safety.
B-C officials are expected to lay out plans today for the return to Kindergarten to Grade 12 and post-secondary classrooms next month as COVID-19 cases rise. A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a-m today with the ministers of education and advanced education, along with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Premier John Horgan says he knows students and parents have many questions
Hundreds of people in B-C’s southern Interior can breathe a bit easier as regional districts partially lifted evacuation alerts in response to several different wildfires. Environment Canada is forecasting cooler temperatures across much of the region that’s hard hit by numerous fires spanning thousands of square kilometers. The weather office predicts some rain starting Thursday evening, while the B-C Wildfire Service says drought has resulted in “deep burning forest fuels” at the destructive White Rock Lake fire, making it difficult for crews to extinguish. Premier John Horgan told a news conference there are still several weeks left in what he called the “horrific” fire season this year.

As B.C. recorded 1,711 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Premier John Horgan said it is unlikely the province will be moving into stage 4 of the B.C. Restart Plan come September. “The Delta variant and an increase in cases, largely within the unvaccinated population, has led us to pause and reflect on what steps, what measures, we can take through public health and through other initiatives to protect British Columbians,” Premier John Horgan said. The number of new infections decreased over each of the past three days, with 724 cases recorded on Saturday, 545 on Sunday, and 442 on Monday. Interior Health recorded the most new cases, with 768. Fraser Health has 419 new cases, and Vancouver Coastal Health recorded 290 new cases. On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province continues to see waves of cases in people who are not yet vaccinated. Henry said unvaccinated people are 10 times more at risk of contracting COVID-19, than vaccinated people. Henry made clear that those who vaccinated are less likely to be infected, infected for a shorter time if you do contract the virus, and much less likely to have a severe illness that requires hospitalization

 

 

At least one business group is praising the B-C government for bringing in a proof of COVID-19 vaccination card to access certain businesses and events — but says Canada needs a coordinated national approach. The Surrey Board of Trade says a B-C vaccine card is necessary in the short term to increase vaccination rates and ensure the safety of customers and workers. But C-E-O Anita Huberman says Canada needs a centralized proof of vaccination system that could be easily used for both domestic and international purposes. Huberman says without inter-provincial harmonization, Canada risks a piecemeal approach that would make life more difficult and unpredictable for people and employers during an already uncertain time