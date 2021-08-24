Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 24

B-C residents over the age of 12will have until September 13th to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and until October 24th to be fully vaccinated in order to access certain indoor settings through the province’s new vaccine card program. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the settings include indoor sports games, concerts, theatres events, gatherings such as weddings and conferences, restaurant dining, nightclubs, casinos and high-intensity fitness classes. Henry says the temporary measure will help reduce transmission and allow businesses and schools to stay open amid a spike in cases of the Delta variant. Premier John Horgan says the province has consulted with businesses such as restaurants, tourism operators and sports, arts and cultural organizations, and they all want to make sure patrons are confident in their safety.

B-C officials are expected to lay out plans today for the return to Kindergarten to Grade 12 and post-secondary classrooms next month as COVID-19 cases rise. A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a-m today with the ministers of education and advanced education, along with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Premier John Horgan says he knows students and parents have many questions

Hundreds of people in B-C’s southern Interior can breathe a bit easier as regional districts partially lifted evacuation alerts in response to several different wildfires. Environment Canada is forecasting cooler temperatures across much of the region that’s hard hit by numerous fires spanning thousands of square kilometers. The weather office predicts some rain starting Thursday evening, while the B-C Wildfire Service says drought has resulted in “deep burning forest fuels” at the destructive White Rock Lake fire, making it difficult for crews to extinguish. Premier John Horgan told a news conference there are still several weeks left in what he called the “horrific” fire season this year.