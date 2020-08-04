Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, August 4th

A White Rock Dad is considering a class-action lawsuit against the province for not making kids wearing masks when schools starts in September – Bernard Trest says his ten year old son Max has asthma and school simply isn’t safe for his health.



A stack of shipping containers caught on Fire near Fraser River docks on Friday – firefighters using an aerial ladder to put out the blaze – luckily no one was hurt.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to slam the eastern U-S bringing winds up to 125 kilometres an hour in Virginia – the strongest wind in close to a decade causing house fires, flooding, and now fears of tornadoes.



More than a million Canadians have downloaded the new COVID-alert app – but at the same time the networks being harshly criticized for only newer model phones being able to download it – as low-income families who can’t afford the latest technology are more prone to getting COVID-19.



White Rock’s popular viewing deck is set to return!

For years set of viewfinders were located on top of the pier washrooms for years for people to get up close look at scenery and marine animals but were removed as part of memorial park construction last year.

Council has now voted to install them back in however no word on when exactly they’ll be back up and running.

A protest against police brutality in Vancouver last night ended up shutting down one of the downtown eastside largest intersections – main and hastings for hours. The protest was in response to police officers allegedly tastering two indigenous men over the weekend.



Close to 50 passengers on Norwegian cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19 – the ship halting all future trips with Norway also closings its ports for the next two weeks.



Trump is calling an investigation into his tax returns a ‘witchhunt’ against him – New York prosecutors demanding he hand over the last eight years of personal and corporate tax records due to ongoing suspicions of criminal activity dating back more than a decade.