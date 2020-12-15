Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, Dec. 15th

One person is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in South Surrey last night. Police were called to North Bluff Road and Best Street, near Peace Arch Hospital, around 7 PM. The person is in serious condition with life-threatening injuries The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. are ready to go and will start to be administered today. The first shots will be given in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the vaccine’s arrival is “momentous” news, but she warns this doesn’t mean it’s safe to break physical distancing restrictions.

B-C is reporting two-thousand-146 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 more people have died between Friday and Monday. Doctor Bonnie Henry says the deaths are a tragedy and bring the total number of fatalities to 647 since the pandemic began. The province now has more than 10 thousand active cases of the virus. A record number of 359 people are in hospital, including 87 in intensive care.

Thanks to the efforts of a six-year-old girl, Delta is getting a new crosswalk in 2021. Earlier this year, she was crossing Central Avenue near Lions Park with her siblings to get to school and her brother was almost hit by a car. With some help from her mom , she got 30 signatures from neighbours who shared her concern and sent a petition and a hand-written letter off to city hall. Less than a month later, council enthusiastically and unanimously voted to go ahead.

A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians support the idea of a lockdown on non-essential businesses and services during the holidays to fight a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country. Sixty-five per cent of respondents in the poll said they supported a general lockdown in their province during Christmas and New Year’s to tackle the pandemic versus 29 per cent who opposed the idea.

The iconic 23-year-old orca logo donned by Canucks players and fans has come under fire as an example of cultural appropriation and the continuation of colonialism.. One Indigenous studies and history professor, says the team should scrap the logo, entirely, out of respect. The conversation was brought up online after Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby apologized for donning a new goalie helmet with similarly borrowed design elements.