Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, Dec.8th

Today, we are reporting 566 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 38,718 cases in British Columbia. And a total of 297 new cases in the Fraser Health region There have been 16 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 543 deaths in British Columbia We have had no new health-care facility or community outbreaks. Doctor Bonnie Henry went on to say: “While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high. This is why the public health orders and restrictions remain in place and why we must continue to stay local and keep to our households through the holiday season. “Let’s make the coming weeks our ‘winter break’ by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let’s ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts. “Take in the holiday lights in your neighbourhood, have a virtual visit with friends or support a ‘drive in and drop off’ charitable toy drive. “Let’s work together to protect our communities and those who are most vulnerable and make it a safe and enjoyable holiday season for everyone.”

The province has announced 1.3 million dollars in one-time grants to help combat overdoses in rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The funding will go to local community groups, service providers and Indigenous-led organizations to take actions specific to a community’s needs. Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin says the overdose crisis continues to take a heartbreaking toll on Indigenous communities, and they best know what’s needed in trying to turn things around. Data from January to October show First Nations people die from overdose at a rate 5.5 times higher than other residents in B-C.

The B-C government has introduced legislation to provide a pandemic recovery benefit of one thousand dollars for eligible families and 500-dollars for individuals. Finance Minister Selina Robinson says the cost of the COVID-19 aid program is about 1.7 billion dollars, including 150 dollars a month in increases to income and disability assistance starting in January. Robinson says about 3.7 million people will receive the one-time pandemic benefit and can start applying on December 18th. She says she expects some people will receive it before Christmas, while others will get the money deposited into their accounts by the end of the month.

The Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple warrants. According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Jeremy Morgan, 33, is wanted on warrants for robbery; use of an imitation fireman to commit a crime; possession of a loaded restricted firearm and breach of probation. Morgan is described as Caucasian, approximately six-foot-one inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Whalley area of Surrey, police note. RCMP are also cautioning the public against trying to apprehend or approach Morgan; call 9-1-1 if you see him.

B-C’s seniors advocate has started a separate review into elder abuse in the province after finding an increase in the problem in her annual review. Isobel Mackenzie’s report says calls to the seniors abuse and information line saw a 17 per cent increase. But her report also says it’s unclear how big the problem is because they don’t have the proper tools to measure abuse or neglect of seniors, prompting her further review with a report due next year. She says the R-C-M-P reports that almost 17-hundred seniors experienced a violent event last year and 19-thousand reported property crimes such as theft or vandalism.

An outdoor winter tradition in Vancouver will remain on ice for the holidays due to COVID-19 restrictions. Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare says the Robson Square ice rink cannot be opened to public skating at this time. Beare says in a release that skating at the downtown rink would violate a prohibition on organized and structured events. She says the province will continue to assess the situation and follow the guidance of provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.