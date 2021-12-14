Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, December 14th

Surrey taxpayers will be footing Doug McCallum’s legal bills, as the mayor faces a charge of public mischief. A spokesperson for the City confirmed the City of Surrey will cover the costs, citing a bylaw that protects municipal officials from legal action, and provides for “payment of amounts required or incurred to defend any action, prosecution, or claim.” McCallum was charged on Friday after a special prosecutor was appointed to look into an incident from September where the mayor alleged an opponent of replacing the RCMP with a municipal police force ran over his foot with their car.

Nearly a year after a Surrey mother was killed saving her twin daughters by pushing them out of the path of a runaway delivery van, her family is still trying to piece together their lives. On Dec. 15th of last year, 48-year-old Parmjit Massuta was walking her 8-year-old twins from school when an unoccupied delivery van rushed towards them. To save her children, Parmjit pushed them out of the way. It was a heroic move that cost her life. She died at the scene, leaving behind her young children and a grieving husband, who says it’s been difficult navigating the last year without her. The investigation into the deadly crash is still ongoing. Surrey RCMP confirms a final report to Crown Counsel is almost complete, but these types of cases could take years to resolve.

B-C health officials are reporting one-thousand-129 new cases of COVID-19 for a three-day period. There have been five new deaths for a total of two-thousand-386 fatalities. An update on the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant will be provided at a news briefing at 1:30 p-m today. A news release from Island Health and the University of Victoria says they’ve identified four cases of the variant from a cluster of 124, associated with people who attended off-campus events.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has announced that the province will be lifting a restriction today on the amount of fuel British Columbians can purchase. The order has been in effect since Nov. 19, It limited non-essential drivers to 30 litres of gas per visit…The provincial state of emergency, however, has been extended another two weeks. This includes restrictions on non-essential travel on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

The discovery of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B-C is Canada’s news story of the year as chosen by editors in newsrooms across the country. It was the choice of 38 editors in the annual Canadian Press survey, compared with 31 votes for Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and 13 for climate change and severe weather in B-C. The Ottawa Citizen’s editorial pages editor says the announcement of the unmarked children’s graves shook most Canadians to their core, even if the information was not new to many First Nations people. C-T-V Calgary managing news editor Dawn Walton says the initial discovery of the unmarked graves seemed to shake the Canadianness out of Canada.