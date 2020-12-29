Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, December 29

A 19-year-old man has died after being shot inside his vehicle in Surrey Sunday night, and police say he appears to have been targeted. Harman Singh Dhesi was found with gunshot wounds just after 10:30pm near 137A Street and 90 Avenue, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit Police are asking anyone who has information to call the IHIT information line or to contact Crime Stoppers if they with to remain anonymous.

Not even 24 hours following that shooting there was yet another incident in surrey in surrey where a victim was shot and killed Mounties say a “victim” was found around 7:30 p.m. near 148A Street and 110 Avenue. “Upon police attendance, a victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to their injuries,” according to a statement from Surrey RCMP. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, and Surrey RCMP will not be releasing any further details.

B.C. has its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant from the U.K. On Dec. 27, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in a statement, “The individual, who resides in the Island Health region, returned to B.C. from the U.K. on flight AC855 on Dec. 15, 2020, developed symptoms while in quarantine and was immediately tested. Testing confirmed the positive diagnosis on Dec. 19, 2020; a small number of close contacts have been isolated and public health is following up with them daily.” At this point, there is no evidence that the new COVID-19 variant is more likely to cause severe illness, nor is there evidence to suggest the Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant. However, early studies indicate the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. can spread more quickly and easily. B.C. continues to support the Canada-wide travel ban on all flights arriving from the U.K. until Jan. 6, 2021, and urges all British Columbians to continue to avoid all non-essential travel, they said.

BC Liberals call for pandemic insurance savings to be passed back to drivers. For months this year at the peak of the pandemic, many of us hardly turned our cars on at all. This led to fewer crashes on the province’s roads in 2020, meaning big savings for ICBC. According to a new report, an online insurance comparison website, car insurers in B.C. saved $913-million in 2020. Given ICBC provides the bulk of that coverage, the official opposition wants the province to step in and make sure some of those savings are passed on to drivers. “There’s lots of folks that are on the verge of insolvency, bankruptcy,” says Mike Morris. “They’ve had a tough Christmas, they have a tough few months ahead of them as we get vaccine rolled out. At any time in their life — this is the time they could use something like that.” The NDP government has applied for a 20 percent reduction to rental insurance rates that should kick in by May, and that will lead to a pro-rated refund for those who had already signed up for insurance beyond that date. But that refund is not directly related to the cost savings ICBC saw during the pandemic.

Paying passengers were scheduled to board a Boeing 737 Max in Miami on Tuesday for the first time since safety regulators allowed the plane to fly again after two deadly crashes. The American Airlines flight is scheduled to land at New York’s LaGuardia Airport with about 100 passengers aboard, according to an airline spokeswoman. The airline will give customers the chance to change flights if they don’t want to fly on the Max. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all. In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control. American plans to make one round trip a day between Miami and New York with the planes through Jan. 4 before putting the Max on more routes.