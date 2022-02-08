Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, February 8th

BC’s N-D-P government is set to outline its political agenda for the coming months with a throne speech today at the legislature. The speech kicks off the next session of the house and Premier John Horgan, who recently underwent treatment for throat cancer, will be among the returning politicians. Kevin Falcon was elected leader of the B-C Liberals last weekend, but Shirley Bond will continue to perform leadership duties in the house as he tries to win a seat in a byelection. The throne speech comes two weeks ahead of the government’s budget, which is expected to include a financial accounting of last fall’s devastating floods and mudslides in southern B-C.

The B-C Agriculture Council says 228-million dollars in federal and provincial funding will bring a sense of relief to many farmers and ranchers affected by fall flooding. It says government programs have reduced eligibility barriers, provided higher compensation rates and alleviated much of the administrative burden previously seen. The recovery package announced yesterday, is the largest fund of its kind for the sector in B-C history. The fund will help with expenses that aren’t already covered by existing government programs or private insurance.

The B-C government says it’s in “active discussions” over a possible FIFA World Cup in Vancouver. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports says in a statement the discussions to put Vancouver into consideration as a possible host city are for the 2026 event. It’s not the first time the suggestion has been made, with Premier John Horgan saying in July that it was an idea the province was entertaining. It has already been decided that the tournament will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico — and Horgan said Montreal’s decision to step down from consideration created an opportunity.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. has risen slightly since Friday, as the province recorded 32 new deaths. There are 987 COVID patients in the hospital, which is up from 946 compared to three days ago. There are 141 people in intensive care Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa has to stop. He says the demonstrators are — quote — “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives.” The protest in Ottawa is now in its second week. Trudeau appeared in the House of Commons last evening to take part in an emergency debate. Public Safety Minister says the government has approved a request by the R-C-M-P for additional resources to police the protests.