Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, January 18th

Twenty-two people have died in B.C. due to COVID-19 in the last 72 hours, as the number of people hospitalized continues to climb. There are 819 people hospitalized, up from 646 on Friday when B.C. changed the way it reports on hospitalizations to include everyone who has tested positive in the hospital regardless of what they were admitted for. There are 99 people in intensive care, up from 95 on Friday. The province also reported 5,625 new cases over the weekend. However, due to testing capacity being overwhelmed the true number of new infections is anywhere form three to five times higher.

Provincial health officials are expected to give an update today on the status of gym closures and limits on gatherings at events and restaurants. Restrictions were introduced December 22nd amid a fifth wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant. They were set to expire first thing this morning but Health Minister Adrian Dix says the order was extended yesterday so they would remain in place until today’s briefing. Officials are also expected to address a separate order posted yesterday directing school boards to collect information on the vaccination status of staff.

BC schools must now collect information on employees’ vaccination status and report the numbers to the government, according to a new Public Health Order posted online yesterday. The order falls short of an industry-wide vaccine mandate for teachers and other education staff. It’s still up to individual school boards to decide whether COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for employment. The order was quietly posted on the BC government’s website yesterday afternoon ahead of a scheduled news briefing with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry today. It’s expected that Henry will give more details when she speaks to media.

Warm wishes are pouring in for B.C. Premier John Horgan, who announced yesterday his cancer treatment is complete. In a message posted to Facebook, Horgan says he’s finished 35 sessions of radiation and gave his thanks to the Victoria Cancer Clinic Staff. The 62-year-old premier announced in October he had discovered a lump on his neck. Following a biopsy, it was revealed the growth in his throat was cancer. The premier was also treated for bladder cancer in 2008 and lost his brother to cancer in 2018.

A new study out of UBC suggests cannabis is being detected in twice as many injured drivers since its 2018 legalization. Researchers analyzed blood samples from more than 43-hundred “moderately injured” drivers who received treatment at four B-C trauma centres between 2013 and 2020. Before cannabis was legalized, 3.8 per cent of injured drivers had T-H-C concentrations above the Canadian legal driving limit of two nanograms per millilitre. That percentage rose to 8.6 per cent after cannabis was legalized.

Now that Health Canada has approved Pfizer’s antiviral pill treatment for COVID-19, a local doctor is explaining more about how it works and who it will likely be prescribed to. The authorization posted to the Health Canada website yesterday morning says the treatment has been approved for adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of becoming more seriously ill. Medical Director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, Dr. Brian Conway says clinical trials showed taking the medication within the first three days of infection considerably reduced the risk of hospitalization. In order to be eligible, recipients must have a positive COVID-19 PCR test and be at a higher risk of being hospitalized.