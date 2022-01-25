Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, January 25th

B-C has reported nearly five-thousand new infections over a three-day period starting Friday. Officials have warned the number of cases may be five times higher because the province has reached its testing capacity. The health ministry says 987 people are in hospital, 129 of which are in intensive care. It says 64 health-care facilities have ongoing outbreaks.

Results of a new survey suggest pandemic fatigue is increasing during the Omicron wave of the pandemic and is taking its toll on Canadians mental health. The poll finds more than one-third of Canadians say they are dealing with mental health issues in recent weeks, with 23 per cent of respondents saying they are depressed. Nearly half of Canadians say they’ve been feeling fatigued, 40 per cent say they’ve been frustrated and 37 per cent say they are feeling anxious. Seven per cent responded they are “barely getting by” when it comes to dealing with the pandemic. That number is more than double at any point since the fall of 2020.

The preliminary results of a ground-penetrating radar search of a former residential school site in B.C.’s Central Interior will be released today. The Williams Lake First Nation chief says the investigation into the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School site has been challenging as people recounted stories of abuse. The investigation near Williams Lake was announced last June after radar found what is believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops.

Émilie Castonguay has made Vancouver Canucks history. She’s been named assistant general manager, becoming the first female to hold that role with the team. The Canucks’s said in a statement “She will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiation, managing the collective bargaining agreement, and her voice will be heard in all aspects of hockey operations.” They went on to say “She will be a key member of our leadership team and we are pleased to welcome her to Vancouver.”

All eyes will be on Mayor Doug McCallum as he is scheduled to make his first court appearance today. McCallum was charged with one criminal count of public mischief last month after a report he made to the RCMP that someone had run over his foot in a grocery store parking lot. The mayor will be given written information on the evidence in his case through disclosure and will likely find out what kind of sentence the prosecution is seeking. According to the criminal code, a charge of public mischief involves falsely reporting crimes to the police, resulting in unnecessary investigations. The mayor’s original complaint was made in September, when members of the Surrey Police Vote campaign were outside a Save-on-Foods in South Surrey. McCallum’s court appearance is scheduled for 2 this afternoon, though it’s unclear if he’ll appear in person or via phone.

Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the hugely contagious Omicron variant. COVID-19 vaccine makers have been updating their shots to better match Omicron in case global health authorities decide the change is needed. Pfizer announced the study today. While Omicron is more likely than previous variants to cause infection even in people who’ve been vaccinated, it’s not yet clear that a change to the vaccine recipe is needed.