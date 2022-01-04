Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, January 4th

B-C has reported nine-thousand 332 new cases of the virus since Friday. It says numbers are largely driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant and the large number of people visiting testing sites over the weekend. Health officials say there are now more than 264-thousand active cases in the province. The B-C government says these numbers are preliminary and the health ministry will report updated case numbers, vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths later today.

B-C’s courts are postponing in-person trials this week as they work with public health officials to update their COVID-19 safety policies. The Supreme Court is asking all lawyers and accused people with scheduled appearances this week to phone the court at the time of their proceeding to arrange a new date. The provincial court says it will be contacting people scheduled to appear this week in small claims or family court to reschedule. The courts say all virtual proceedings will continue as planned.

B.C. has expanded the COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to anyone above 18-years-old, but many are still wondering when they will get invitations to book their appointments. On Friday, the province announced the shift from an age-based rollout to anyone who has received their second vaccine six months ago or more. However many people are saying they haven’t received their invitation and know people who have despite having had their second dose after. There are 800,000 people past 182 days since their second dose in B.C.

Despite efforts to keep hummingbird feeders from freezing during B.C.’s recent cold snap, many local birds have had to be rescued as a result of the winter blast. The Wildlife Rescue Association says 53 hummingbirds were brought into its care during the last week of December, a huge increase from the four brought in during the same time period a year earlier. The birds have cold-induced injuries including frostbitten and damaged tongues as well as hypothermia.

Surrey welcomed it’s first baby of 2022 on New Year’s Day. According to Fraser Health, a Langley couple celebrated the birth of their third child at Surrey Memorial Hospital, introducing baby Joshua to the world at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1. – just one minute later than the province’s first baby of the year.