Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, June 22

A First Nations chief in southern British Columbia says there are mixed feelings in his community after a Catholic church burned to the ground — one of two destroyed in the area in suspicious blazes the same night. Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band says many people feel pain due to the Roman Catholic Church’s role operating residential schools but the Sacred Heart Church was also a community fixture that hosted weddings, funerals and baptisms. He says community members are reeling alongside other First Nations following last month’s announcement of what are believed to be 215 unmarked children’s graves at a residential school in Kamloops, B-C. Police say the fire at Sacred Heart, as well as at a church on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve lands are under investigation but they have not commented on a motive.

Health officials are encouraging more people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue to decline but haven’t stopped circulating in the province. British Columbia recorded a one-day total yesterday not seen since last August. Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say in a statement that 45 cases were recorded on Monday, part of the 229 cases B-C had over a three-day period. They say 75.8 per cent of residents ages 12 and up have received their first dose of vaccine and an increasing number of second doses are being administered.

Environment Canada says a heat wave will continue over British Columbia’s south coast this week, resulting in temperatures five to 10 degrees above seasonal for much of the area. The weather service issued special weather statements Monday morning for Greater Victoria, the Gulf Islands, Metro Vancouver and Sunshine Coast. Environment Canada says a ridge of warm temperatures will shift inland, providing slightly cooler midweek temperatures. However it says, the ridge will rebuild starting Thursday, bringing with it more hot and dry weather.

Murray Rankin says not every First Nation is going to take the same approach to search their grounds as the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc (teh-KUM’-loops sue-WET’-muck). However, he says the final report, expected June 30th, could also serve as a guiding document for other nations to follow if they choose to do so. Last month, the band announced it had discovered what are believed to be the remains of 215 children buried on the site of the former residential school.