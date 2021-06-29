Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, June 29

Some optimism in B.C. as the province recorded 38 cases Monday, the lowest since August 2020. On Monday, B.C recorded a total of 145 new cases, with 57 Saturday and 50 Sunday. There were five COVID-related deaths since Friday. Among them, was a person in their 20s in the Interior Health region. Of the new cases, 48 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 68 are in the Fraser Health region, 26 in Interior Health and 1 on Vancouver Island. B.C. is currently in Phase 2 of the province’s restart plan but we could move to Phase 3 as early as July 1 if cases remain low and hospitalization rates continue to decline. Dr. Bonnie Henry expressed confidence in the rollout plan Monday, saying the province’s high vaccination rates continue to be linked to lower rates of disease. In B.C., 78.1 per cent of adults have received their first dose.
A woman in Chilliwack has been arrested after two children were apparently left in a van in a parking lot as temperatures soared Sunday. Mounties say they were called to the parking lot of the Eagle Landing Shopping Centre around 7 p.m. for reports that kids had been left alone in a vehicle. Soon after, police located the mother of the children — who are three and 12 – shopping in a nearby retail store. A 32-year-old woman was arrested for child abandonment,” During that arrest, there was further evidence for possession of a substance contrary to the Canadian Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.” Rail says children should never be left alone in a car, but the heat created conditions that could have led to “a really tragic outcome.”
A dog inside a crate strapped to the back of an RV headed to B.C.’s Interior last weekend has been found safe, while police consider what charges the driver could face. Images of the dog in the crate were posted on social media Sunday, when temperatures climbed into the 30s and 40s across the southern Interior. Monday afternoon, Penticton South Okanagan RCMP announced the dog was found at a campground in Oliver. “I am pleased to tell you, that thank you to the public and media’s attention to this incident, the dog has now been located in Oliver, BC and is doing well,” Sgt Jason Bayda with the branch said, adding an officer spoke with the owner and checked the wellbeing of the dog. “It looks like (the owners) came from the Lower Mainland up to the Interior. What we’re being told is the rationale behind it was that there was no room in the vehicle and it would have been too hot in the trailer, so I guess this is what they thought was the next best option, Sgt. Jason Bayda, commander of the Osoyoos RCMP detachment, says police received a call from someone who had spotted the dog in Keremeos just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He says the person who reported the incident couldn’t see if the dog was in the crate when the RV was passing through Hope heading east. Despite sweltering temperatures across B.C., renters may want to think twice before installing an air conditioning unit without their landlords approval, after one Surrey man was handed an eviction notice for doing just that.
Cole Lussier, who currently pays $700 a month for a basement suite, moved in right before the pandemic started in February, 2020, and says he can’t handle the heat because he has a condition that makes him heavily perspire. “I don’t know how I would be able to really manage without it. When these really, really hot days come, it becomes very, very unbearable to stay in any sort of room that is at a very high temperature,” Lussier says. Lussier’s landlord told him to remove the air conditioner. When it was not taken down, he was handed an eviction notice and ordered to move out with only 30 days notice, even though he’s willing to cover increased electricity costs. “The thing is I actually did offer her compensation between $10 to $30 a month and obviously, if it costs more, I would absolutely be willing to pay more,” he says. “I told her that on two separate occasions and both times were completely ignored.” Lussier says now that his landlord has twice rejected an offer to help cover rising electricity costs, he’s not giving up. The landlord, says her BC Hydro bill has more than doubled to almost $700 since the winter, and the ongoing COVID-19-related rent freeze keeps her from charging more rent. The eviction notice accuses Lussier of “significantly” disturbing other occupants of the house.