Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, June 6

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says it’s planning a bus tour for evacuees from Lytton, B-C, to survey the damage. Debbie Sell of the district’s emergency operations center says a date has not been set because it’s still to dangerous to enter the village. But she says everything is ready to go and when it is safe to do so, residents will be invited to take part. Lytton was almost entirely destroyed by a wildfire that ripped through the village after three days of record-breaking heat.

B-C’s police watchdog is investigating the death of man being held at the R-C-M-P detachment in Surrey. The Independent Investigations Office says the man was arrested on Canada Day following what is described as an “incident” at business. They say he was lodged in a cell where he was found to be in medical distress the next day and was pronounced dead shortly after Emergency Health Services arrived. The I-I-O says it has begun an investigation to determine whether police actions or inaction may have played a role in the death.

Environment Canada has forecast severe thunderstorms for several areas in B-C’s southern Interior, adding to the fire danger in the province. It says conditions are favorable for very strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in at least eight regions in province. A dangerous heat wave adds to the weather woes in several locations, including the Fraser Canyon, where the community of Lytton was wiped out by fire last week after setting record temperature highs. Air quality is a problem in many of those same areas with wildfire smoke predicted to hang over the same regions for the next few days”

B.C.’s gang conflict has flared up once again in Metro Vancouver. Residents in Surrey’s Fleetwood area say they heard shots fired Monday in their neighborhood around 9 p.m. along 83 Avenue near 156 Street. Surrey RCMP say a home and a vehicle were hit with bullets, but there are no reports anyone was shot. RCMP say the occupants of the home that was targeted are known to police, and have ties to the ongoing gang conflict. RCMP did not provide details on any suspects. A car left the scene shortly after the shooting, and RCMP say it was later found on fire near the Surrey-Langley border. B.C.’s ongoing violence has spread outside the Lower Mainland in recent months, and more than 20 people killed this year. Many of the shootings have taken place in public spaces, including the Vancouver International Airport, restaurants, and playgrounds. Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey RCMP

Nearly 100 out-of-province wildfire specialists arrived in B-C yesterday to help control numerous devastating blazes. Teams from Ontario and New Brunswick will be checked for COVID-19

before being assigned to any of the almost 200 active fires that have charred large areas of the province. Evacuation orders are posted for five of those blazes, including the one that destroyed most of the Village of Lytton (LIHT’-en) last week, killing two people — but the wildfire service says that fire didn’t grow much over the weekend. The non-profit agency that co-ordinates interprovincial and federal aid for wildfires in this country predicts more fires will be sparked every day for the next three days as conditions remain hot and dry.