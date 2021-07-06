Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, June 6

B.C.’s gang conflict has flared up once again in Metro Vancouver. Residents in Surrey’s Fleetwood area say they heard shots fired Monday in their neighborhood around 9 p.m. along 83 Avenue near 156 Street. Surrey RCMP say a home and a vehicle were hit with bullets, but there are no reports anyone was shot. RCMP say the occupants of the home that was targeted are known to police, and have ties to the ongoing gang conflict. RCMP did not provide details on any suspects. A car left the scene shortly after the shooting, and RCMP say it was later found on fire near the Surrey-Langley border. B.C.’s ongoing violence has spread outside the Lower Mainland in recent months, and more than 20 people killed this year. Many of the shootings have taken place in public spaces, including the Vancouver International Airport, restaurants, and playgrounds. Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey RCMP
Nearly 100 out-of-province wildfire specialists arrived in B-C yesterday to help control numerous devastating blazes. Teams from Ontario and New Brunswick will be checked for COVID-19
before being assigned to any of the almost 200 active fires that have charred large areas of the province. Evacuation orders are posted for five of those blazes, including the one that destroyed most of the Village of Lytton (LIHT’-en) last week, killing two people — but the wildfire service says that fire didn’t grow much over the weekend. The non-profit agency that co-ordinates interprovincial and federal aid for wildfires in this country predicts more fires will be sparked every day for the next three days as conditions remain hot and dry.
B-C health officials are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in five independent and assisted living care homes in the province. They say four of the outbreaks are in the Fraser Health region while one is in Northern Health. The province recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, bringing the total infections to 147-thousand, 790. They also reported three COVID-19-related fatalities