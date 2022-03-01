Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, March 1st

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its sixth day, with a miles-long convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the Ukrainian capital and fighting intensifying on the ground. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russians hit a military base. There are increasing fears that as Russia becomes more isolated under an avalanche of Western sanctions, Vladimir Putin could become even more reckless and set off a world-altering war.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a “grave miscalculation,” Yesterday he outlined how Canada is helping the defence effort in Ukraine while punishing Russia financially, As of yesterday morning, Trudeau said all Canadian financial institutions are barred from any transactions with the Russian Central bank. Trudeau also said Canada will move to ban all imports of crude oil from Russia.

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford last night It happened on Highway 1 westbound near the Sumas exit around 8:45. The driver remained on the scene, and impaired driving has been ruled out as a cause. Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Following a violent incident on Sunday morning at Cambie and Broadway in Vancouver police now say they’ve arrested and charged an alleged carjacker. VPD said that the robbery took place around 8:40 am. A 58-year-old woman was forced out of her vehicle near Cambie Street and West Broadway as she was stopped at the red light. This is the second violent incident in as many days to happen in the Fairview neighbourhood, following a crime spree where a man allegedly assaulted women.

Ontario has officially stepped into the next phase of reopening, lifting most COVID-19 restrictions in the province. Beginning today, vaccine certificates will no longer be mandatory in indoor public settings. Businesses can keep a vaccine certificate program in place, but it is no longer mandated by the province. Here in BC the offical end date for the vaccine passport is June 30th however, officials say they will re exam the issue in mid March .