Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, March 23

Despite a number of warnings, B.C. Mounties are using Fraud Prevention Month to try and hit the point home: steer clear of puppy scams in the province. Sgt. Kris Clark is the Media Relations Officer for Federal Serious and Organized Crime, and says ultimately, if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is. The pandemic has created a bit more of a struggle with people trying to add a four-legged friend to their home. People are using technology instead of face-to-face methods, which is ultimately how people end up losing their hard-earned cash. No dog is excluded from this, but There are certain things you can do to verify the dog exists. I mean, for one, talk to the person on the phone, try to go and meet the dog before you commit to the purchase. A study done by the Better Business Bureau last year suggested Canadians would collectively lose about $3 million due to pandemic-related pet swindles.