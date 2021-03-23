Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, March 23

The R-C-M-P in Surrey is looking for witnesses and video to help with the investigation of a hit and run that happened on the weekend. Police say on Sunday around 9:30 p-m a 70-year-old man was walking near an intersection (in Newton) when a vehicle making a left turn struck him. Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene or stop to help the pedestrian, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark coloured hatchback and the driver is described as a South Asian man in his 20s with a beard

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is not declaring a third wave of COVID-19 despite rising case numbers and growing variants of concern. Henry says there were 1,785 new cases over the past three days and 166 of those were variants of concern, primarily the strain first detected in the U-K. However, she says there has been a “slow but steady” rise in cases and variants are not driving transmission, but rather cases are gradually being replaced with variants. Henry also says more young people are winding up in hospital or intensive care as more older people become protected with COVID-19 vaccines.

With COVID-19 restrictions largely still in place across B.C., Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry offered some hope to parents who want to see their kids allowed to play games in youth sports again. Henry says restrictions could be loosened by the end of April — but that’s only “if things go well.” However, she notes that there “have been several instances” of COVID-19 clusters and transmission associated to youth sports in the community. Those infections, she explains, spill into other parts of people’s lives, including work and school. These are concerning. Right now, we’re not seeing rapidly explosive outbreaks, with the exception of some work environments where it’s really difficult for people to maintain the safety protocols that are in place Right now, we’re not seeing rapidly explosive outbreaks, with the exception of some work environments But we are seeing lots of small transmission events that lead to more, lead to next chains and next chains — that makes it very challenging to break those chains of transmission. That’s why we need to go back to doing things where it’s safe, outside, keeping numbers small so that you’re not risking that transmission that will lead to somebody else ending up in hospital.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam is urging everyone to keep taking precautions as the number of cases of COVID-19 variants rise. There have been 51-hundred and 54 confirmed cases involving more transmissible variants, with the highest concentration in B-C, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. Tam says following public health guidelines is crucial to reducing infection rates and avoiding a rapid re-acceleration of the pandemic. The country’s top doctor did note that vaccinations are the bright spot as the country faces a possible third wave of the pandemic. Tam says vaccinations give cause for optimism that widespread and lasting immunity can be achieved.

The seventh mass killing in the U-S so far this year left 10 people dead in a crowded supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Police have a suspect in custody but haven’t released his name or those of most of the victims as they are still contacting family members. The first police officer to respond to calls for help was among those shot and killed. Fifty-one-year-old Eric Talley had been with Boulder police since 2010 said it was too early to speculate on a motive and that the investigation involving local, state and federal agencies would take days. In the attack’s aftermath, Governor Jared Polis issued a statement saying, “Today we saw the face of evil”

Despite a number of warnings, B.C. Mounties are using Fraud Prevention Month to try and hit the point home: steer clear of puppy scams in the province. Sgt. Kris Clark is the Media Relations Officer for Federal Serious and Organized Crime, and says ultimately, if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is. The pandemic has created a bit more of a struggle with people trying to add a four-legged friend to their home. People are using technology instead of face-to-face methods, which is ultimately how people end up losing their hard-earned cash. No dog is excluded from this, but There are certain things you can do to verify the dog exists. I mean, for one, talk to the person on the phone, try to go and meet the dog before you commit to the purchase. A study done by the Better Business Bureau last year suggested Canadians would collectively lose about $3 million due to pandemic-related pet swindles.