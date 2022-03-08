Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, March 4th

Public Safety Minister Make Farnworth says his government has no plans to lower its tax on gasoline to offset prices that have spiked over two-dollars a litre in Metro Vancouver. Farnworth made the comment when asked if B-C would follow Alberta’s lead after it announced it will slash its gas tax by 13 cents a litre as of April 1st. He says there is no simple solution to rising fuel prices _ which are being pushed higher by events outside of provincial control including the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Farnworth also says the province has taken a number of steps to make life more affordable, including lowering vehicle insurance rates and phasing in 10-dollar-a-day child care.

Evacuations of embattled Ukrainian cities are beginning to see people escaping through safe corridors. U-N officials said Tuesday the exodus of refugees from Russia’s invasion of the country reached two-million, including at least 100-thousand people who are not Ukrainian. Previous attempts to lead civilians to safety have crumbled with renewed attacks. The U-N human rights office reports 406 confirmed civilian deaths since the Russian attacks began nearly two weeks ago — but it says the real number is much higher.

Today is International Women’s Day and to honor that. An empty statue base has been installed at Vancouver’s Canada Place to draw attention to how few monuments feature women, and to encourage a celebration of their accomplishments and stories. The YWCA Metro Vancouver installed the piece called ‘Reserved for Her.’…The organization estimates that Canada-wide, only 12 per cent of permanent, public statues commemorate women. During the month of March, they will be inviting local women advocates, entrepreneurs, inventors, artists to step up onto the statue base and tell their stories. A social media campaign will share them online to raise awareness of local women working to make a difference.

B-C has recorded 11 new COVID-19-related deaths over a three-day period for a total of two-thousand, 914 fatalities since the pandemic began. There are 449 people in hospital and 63 of those are in intensive care.

The province says 18.4-million dollars in funding will cover debris removal work set to start in tomorrow Lytton _ more than eight months after most of the village was destroyed by a wildfire. The money will pay for the work on municipal, uninsured and underinsured properties. Critics including area residents and the Opposition Liberals say the government waited too long to launch recovery plans. However, The Public Safety Minister says the recovery effort was hampered by last fall’s floods and the toxic state of ground conditions throughout much of the village following the fire.

Police say they’re investigating a fire that caused substantial damage to the playground area at a Delta park as a case of arson. Police say they were called to the fire in Chalmers park early Saturday morning. They say firefighters had already extinguished the blaze by the time officers arrived. Damage to the playground is estimated to be approximately 100-thousand dollars.