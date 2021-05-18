Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, May 18

Vancouver’s police chief says investigators don’t expect Metro Vancouver’s gang conflict to slow down, in fact they think it might escalate. Chief Constable Adam Palmer says there have been 20 gang-related homicides in Metro Vancouver so far this year and another 20 attempted murders. Palmer made his statements as he released the names and photos of six men he alleges are known gangsters, who represent a public safety risk. He says investigators believe the six men could be targeted by rivals very soon and their photos are being released so the public can take steps to protect themselves. quote: “I want all Vancouver residents to know the faces of these individuals and to keep their distance from them,”
B.C.’s top doctor says global efforts are now being made to ensure more fridge-friendly vaccines are available in places like India, where death tolls are significantly higher. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Pfizer and Moderna brands are difficult to store and that’s partly why B.C. halted delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “We need to be part of the global community to provide vaccines for other countries … we are not safe until we’re all safe and that includes providing as much vaccine as we can to countries globally.” While the World Health Organization has urged rich countries to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to lower incomes counties, Henry says the province looked at that but while children may have milder symptoms “it is not insignificant for many children and we’ve seen that unfortunately here in B.C. too.” Meanwhile, Health Minister Adrian Dix says efforts are ramping up to fully immunize everyone in this province.
Surrey Police is moving ahead with recruitment, despite calls to press pause amid the current wave of gang violence. The National Police Federation believes this is a mistake, saying experienced officers in Metro Vancouver should be focused on recent shootings. Surrey Police Chief Norm Lipinski says the recent incidents across the Lower Mainland have not slowed their recruitment process down. Lipinski’s goal is to still have officers recruited in August and September, and on the ground in late Fall, however there a lot of moving parts to get this done. Lipinski added he does not want to discuss the recent gang violence, as he believes it’s too early to comment on what Surrey Police would possibly do differently.