Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, May 18

Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, May 18

By May 18, 2021News

Vancouver’s police chief says investigators don’t expect Metro Vancouver’s gang conflict to slow down, in fact they think it might escalate. Chief Constable Adam Palmer says there have been 20 gang-related homicides in Metro Vancouver so far this year and another 20 attempted murders. Palmer made his statements as he released the names and photos of six men he alleges are known gangsters, who represent a public safety risk. He says investigators believe the six men could be targeted by rivals very soon and their photos are being released so the public can take steps to protect themselves. quote: “I want all Vancouver residents to know the faces of these individuals and to keep their distance from them,”

Health officials are reporting one-thousand-360 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days for an average of 453 each day. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says 14 more people have died, pushing the death toll in B-C to one-thousand-648. There are 350 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 132 in intensive care. Henry says more than 55 per cent of eligible people aged 18 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and all remaining adults need to book appointments as soon as possible.
An independent modelling group says lifting current COVID-19 restrictions in B-C too soon could lead to a surge in new cases. The group says in its latest report that restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining, should continue until June 15th despite declining daily case counts. It also says hospitalizations will not have dropped enough to make a big difference for the health-care system if activities are allowed to resume on May 25th. The group made up of researchers from U-B-C, Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria says the restrictions and not increased vaccinations have led to the decrease in cases
B-C’s top doctor says people who got one dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to choose whether to get the shot again or opt for a different approved COVID-19 vaccine for their second dose. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province has about 20-thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on hand and they don’t expire until the end of June, around the time many of those second doses are due. She says further information from studies on the effectiveness of mixing and matching vaccines will be available early next month and that data will be shared to help residents make informed decisions.
Further help is on the way for British Columbia’s struggling tourism sector. Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark are set to announce more support today for the sector that has lobbied the province for greater aid as it grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of four tourism and hospitality industry associations reacted to B-C’s budget announced last month, saying in a news release at the time that tourism-related spending was welcome, but it may not be enough to save some businesses before ongoing travel restrictions are lifted
The B-C Wildfire Service says a small fire first spotted this weekend north of Chilliwack is now under control after growing to 13 hectares. Fire Information Office Donna MacPherson says crews spent Sunday night fighting the fire on steep terrain near the community of Harrison Mills. She says the fire has not threatened any homes or infrastructure. Another 22-hectare fire discovered Sunday is listed as burning out of control further up the north side of Harrison Lake
A 19-year-old Surrey man is facing two charges in connection with an alleged assault in West Vancouver’s Ambleside Park last May. Police say Akash Ram has been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. They say a 17-year-old victim suffered “significant facial injuries” as a result of the assault they described as a “knife slashing.” Police say four suspects were identified at the time and investigators gathered “key evidence” that led to the approval of charges against Ram, who is scheduled to appear in court in North Vancouver next month.

B.C.’s top doctor says global efforts are now being made to ensure more fridge-friendly vaccines are available in places like India, where death tolls are significantly higher. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Pfizer and Moderna brands are difficult to store and that’s partly why B.C. halted delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “We need to be part of the global community to provide vaccines for other countries … we are not safe until we’re all safe and that includes providing as much vaccine as we can to countries globally.” While the World Health Organization has urged rich countries to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to  lower incomes counties, Henry says the province looked at that but while children may have milder symptoms “it is not insignificant for many children and we’ve seen that unfortunately here in B.C. too.” Meanwhile, Health Minister Adrian Dix says efforts are ramping up to fully immunize everyone in this province.

 

Surrey Police is moving ahead with recruitment, despite calls to press pause amid the current wave of gang violence. The National Police Federation believes this is a mistake, saying experienced officers in Metro Vancouver should be focused on recent shootings. Surrey Police Chief Norm Lipinski says the recent incidents across the Lower Mainland have not slowed their recruitment process down. Lipinski’s goal is to still have officers recruited in August and September, and on the ground in late Fall, however there a lot of moving parts to get this done. Lipinski added he does not want to discuss the recent gang violence, as he believes it’s too early to comment on what Surrey Police would possibly do differently.