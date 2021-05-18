Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, May 18

Vancouver’s police chief says investigators don’t expect Metro Vancouver’s gang conflict to slow down, in fact they think it might escalate. Chief Constable Adam Palmer says there have been 20 gang-related homicides in Metro Vancouver so far this year and another 20 attempted murders. Palmer made his statements as he released the names and photos of six men he alleges are known gangsters, who represent a public safety risk. He says investigators believe the six men could be targeted by rivals very soon and their photos are being released so the public can take steps to protect themselves. quote: “I want all Vancouver residents to know the faces of these individuals and to keep their distance from them,”

Health officials are reporting one-thousand-360 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days for an average of 453 each day. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says 14 more people have died, pushing the death toll in B-C to one-thousand-648. There are 350 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 132 in intensive care. Henry says more than 55 per cent of eligible people aged 18 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and all remaining adults need to book appointments as soon as possible.

An independent modelling group says lifting current COVID-19 restrictions in B-C too soon could lead to a surge in new cases. The group says in its latest report that restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining, should continue until June 15th despite declining daily case counts. It also says hospitalizations will not have dropped enough to make a big difference for the health-care system if activities are allowed to resume on May 25th. The group made up of researchers from U-B-C, Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria says the restrictions and not increased vaccinations have led to the decrease in cases

B-C’s top doctor says people who got one dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to choose whether to get the shot again or opt for a different approved COVID-19 vaccine for their second dose. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province has about 20-thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on hand and they don’t expire until the end of June, around the time many of those second doses are due. She says further information from studies on the effectiveness of mixing and matching vaccines will be available early next month and that data will be shared to help residents make informed decisions.

Further help is on the way for British Columbia’s struggling tourism sector. Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark are set to announce more support today for the sector that has lobbied the province for greater aid as it grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of four tourism and hospitality industry associations reacted to B-C’s budget announced last month, saying in a news release at the time that tourism-related spending was welcome, but it may not be enough to save some businesses before ongoing travel restrictions are lifted

The B-C Wildfire Service says a small fire first spotted this weekend north of Chilliwack is now under control after growing to 13 hectares. Fire Information Office Donna MacPherson says crews spent Sunday night fighting the fire on steep terrain near the community of Harrison Mills. She says the fire has not threatened any homes or infrastructure. Another 22-hectare fire discovered Sunday is listed as burning out of control further up the north side of Harrison Lake