Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, Nov. 17th

The province recorded nine deaths and almost 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over weekend — both three-day highs. The majority of those who died were living in long-term care or had underlying illnesses and were in hospital. Their deaths bring the total in B.C. to 299. About 70 per cent of the new cases — or 1,361 — were in the Fraser Health region. Dr. Bonnie Henry also reiterated her order to avoid social gatherings and encouraged everyone to wear a mask when appropriate to do so. Regarding a vaccine, Henry said one should be available for everyone in the province by November of next year.

She also doubled down on her recommendation to abandon leisure travel plans for the moment . When Dr. Bonnie Henry issued new public health orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions on November 7, she said non-essential travel should wait, and asked residents not to travel out of or into Metro Vancouver unless absolutely necessary. Yesterday Henry expanded that advice to say people should not be travelling recreationally between any of the five health authorities or to other provinces.

The provincial government is not planning any major changes to its return-to-school plan despite soaring COVID-19 cases and exposures in B.C. and the closure of several schools. Education Minister Rob Fleming, says the province will look at what other jurisdictions are doing and suggestions about changes to the guidelines will be forwarded to the provincial health officer. While some provinces are considering extending the break after Christmas and into the new year, Fleming said B.C. has yet to make such a decision, as transmission rates in B.C. schools remains low.

New research shows ..People with mild cases of COVID-19 need to wait 10 days after symptom onset to return to work or school, provided they’re feeling healthy again Dr. Bonnie Henry explained the difference between the virus’ incubation period (up to 14 days) and the time it takes for infected individuals to no longer be contagious. If a patient is feeling better, they’re cleared to return to regular activities 10 days after their symptoms began.

Encouraging news about a possible COVID-19 vaccine is prompting some Canadians to change their minds about getting the shot if and when it becomes available. A new poll has found 69 per cent of respondents plan to get a vaccine once one is approved by Health Canada, up from 63 per cent a month ago. The survey, comes after Pfizer announced last week their COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 90 per cent effective in early trials.

Released Monday, the City of Surrey’s proposed budget shows how much more property owners may be asked to pay in 2021. Despite the financial challenges many faced due to COVID-19 this year, the city is suggesting property owners pay more in property taxes in the new year, and on top of the hike, they may pay an extra $200. The plan suggests extra charges to property owners would help it achieve a fully balanced budget. City staff suggest homeowners pay 2.9 per cent more on property taxes in the coming year – the same increase as in 2020 and 2019. Additionally, the city suggests residents pay a capital parcel tax increase of $200. A parcel tax is a flat rate charged to all properties where residents are receiving or have the opportunity to receive a specific service