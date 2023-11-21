Pulse FM News Update For Tuesday, November 21st

Mounties in Dawson Creek say they’ve begun a homicide investigation after finding a man dead in a home in the city last Thursday. Dawson Creek RCMP say the North District Major Crime Unit is now investigating after responding to a report of a suspicious death, with police finding a 37-year-old Indigenous man dead inside a residence. RCMP spokesman James Grandy says the investigation is in its early stages. Police in Dawson Creek are seeking information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near the 600 block of 106th Avenue, and are asking that they call the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment.

Infrastructure Canada says 1.5-million dollars from the Canadian and BC governments will support wastewater treatment for the village of Daajing Giids (DAH’-jing gheedz), formerly known as Queen Charlotte City. Infrastructure Canada says in a statement that the funding will improve wastewater treatment and fish habitat protection, and aid with regulatory compliance. Daajing Giids Mayor Lisa Pineault says this investment can provide the chance to research different wastewater treatment technologies. The statement says once complete, the improved wastewater treatment will better protect sea life that locals depend on.

Vancouver City Savings Credit Union says it’s doled out one-million dollars to businesses and community organizations across BC to fast-track projects for lower carbon footprints. Vancity says its enviroFund program is meant to foster projects that reduce carbon emissions and create “low-carbon ways of life.” The credit union says it gave out more than a million dollars in grants to 25 recipients, ranging from 10-thousand dollars up to 120-thousand dollar. Recipients include Creative Victoria, which provides materials diverted from landfills to artists, and HUB Cycling, which got more than 37-thousand dollars to research cycling networks in Metro Vancouver.

Prince George RCMP say an investigation into a suspicious death blocked off a route close to Highway 97 South on Monday afternoon. Mounties in Prince George say they were called to the scene around noon after a report of a suspicious death in the area. Corporal Jennifer Cooper says the investigation is still fresh and more details will be released once they become available. Police are asking the public to find alternative routes while officers conduct their investigation.

The City of New Westminster says it’s looking for “bold” ideas to design the residential area around the 22nd Street SkyTrain. The city says people can submit their ideas in the form of visuals combined with a written description, offering cash prizes of up to five-thousand dollars. Mayor Patrick Johnstone says the contest provides a chance to picture what a climate-friendly design could be for the area. The city says the deadline for entries is January 15th, 2024.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says it’s launching a contest for animal lovers to attend a release of rescued harbour seals next month. The society says people who have symbolically adopted one of six animals under its care can enter into a draw to attend the release of the seals on Dec. 12th. Marine Mammal Rescue Centre manager Lindsaye Akhurst says releasing the rescued animals back into the wild after months of care at the centre is a rewarding experience. The society says it has rehabilitated more than three-thousand marine mammals throughout its 60 years in operation.