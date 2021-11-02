Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, November 2nd

The Surrey Board of Education has decided against mandating COVID-19 vaccines for staff. In a release, the board says that “after carefully considering the matter,” it won’t be mandating the vaccine. “Our Board recognizes the importance of vaccines, and we continue to encourage anyone that is eligible to get vaccinated,” This news comes a little more than a week after the district said it was continuing to discuss a mandate. In Surrey, 87.6 per cent of those aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated, while 93.8 per cent have had one dose

Twenty-five people have died from COVID-19 in B.C. in the last 72 hours, as the province records 1,370 new cases of the virus. Eight of those deaths were in the Fraser Health region, of the 436 people who are in hospital, 140 are in intensive care — which is down a bit. Between Oct. 15 and 28, people who were unvaccinated accounted for 73.5% of hospitalizations. When it comes to vaccines, 90 per cent of those eligible have received their first dose, and 85.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A staffing shortage due to the B-C government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers has forced surgeries to be postponed in some hospitals. Health Minister Adrian Dix says more than 33-hundred health-care workers have been put on unpaid leave because they are not vaccinated. Dix says that has forced operating services to be reduced in the Interior and Fraser health authorities. He says added demand for health care has also forced postponements of surgeries in many other parts of the province.

B-C is expanding early eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Boosters are already being offered to seniors and people with compromised immune systems but AstraZeneca recipients will also be getting invitations for boosters six months after their second dose. Dr. Bonnie Henry says that’s because data has shown those who got AstraZeneca have had waning protection from infection — although it is still strong. Boosters for all people 12 years and older are expected to be available starting early next year.

BC is applying to the federal government to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs as part of efforts to fight the overdose crisis. That follows Vancouver’s request in May for a Health Canada exemption decriminalizing the possession of illicit drugs for personal use in the city. Figures released in September from the B-C Coroners Service show there were one-thousand-204 deaths from illicit drugs between January and the end of July, a 28 per cent jump over the same period last year.

The B-C Coroners Service says the deaths of all 595 people who died during extreme heat events over the summer are being investigated. The new death toll was just announced and is up from — the 569 deaths confirmed at the end of July. The province will be better able to prevent future similar tragedies by identifying patterns and factors in each of the deaths. Reports on each fatality should be complete by early next year.

A study by Elections Canada has found that 40 per cent of respondents believe some form of conspiracy theory. The online study, polled two-thousand Canadians. Among the questions asked was whether people believed big global developments have been the result of a small group of people who secretly manipulate world events.

Surrey RCMP’s fixed radar system is on the prowl in response to speeding complaints in the city. The technology is called Black Cat Radar…multiple systems are being deployed around the city in “known problem areas as well as areas where members of the community have reported speed concerns. The radar systems capture data including vehicle speeds and traffic volume “to better understand speed trends within the City of Surrey in order to effectively deploy our resources and take enforcement action.”