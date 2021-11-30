Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, November 30th

B-C has extended the state of emergency until December 14th to ensure emergency services have all the resources they need after flooding devastated the province earlier this month. It has also extended its order limiting purchases of fuel to 30 litres until the same date, when the Trans Mountain pipeline is back online. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston says the pipeline provides most of

the fuel for B-C’s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island and supplies are now being shipped in by rail from Alberta and on barges from the United States. He says Trans Mountain is making sure the pipeline is safe to operate before it starts again.

Environment Canada says up to 200 millimetres of rain may fall on the central coast and parts of Vancouver Island during the province’s third atmospheric river, which is forecasted to continue into tomorrow. A meteorologist for the agency says the consecutive storms and potential of melting snow from higher elevations could result in more flooding. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is urging people to be prepared to leave their properties if evacuation orders are issued. Flood warnings have been issued for the Coldwater, Coquihalla, Nicola and Tulameen rivers, which all caused serious flood damage earlier this month to cities and towns along their banks.

Surrey R-C-M-P are seeking the public’s help after three separate shootings were reported over the weekend. They say one of the victims is in critical condition and two others were injured. Police say it’s too early to determine a motive but they believe all three shootings were targeted. They say investigators are exploring links to criminal activity and the drug trade, and are asking anyone who may have information or dash camera footage of the incidents to come forward.

B-C reported another 970 cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths over a three-day period. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province won’t be making specific changes in response to the latest variant of concern, but is urging people to remain vigilant and get their vaccinations. He says nearly a third of the 350-thousand children aged five to 11 in the province have been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Dix says parents who registered their children for the pediatric vaccine should have started receiving invitations to book an appointment, but is asking people to be patient throughout the process.

It is now not clear where or when the new COVID-19 Omicron variant first emerged. New findings show the emerging threat slipped into countries before their defences were up, as the Netherlands is reporting its presence even before South African officials sounded the alarm. That news is making it increasingly clear that travel bans will struggle to stop the spread of the variant.

Five cases are confirmed in Canada so far. But Ontario public health units are reaching out to 375 recent travellers to offer them testing while Quebec is asking 115 recent travellers to take a P-C-R test and isolate.