Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, Oct. 6th

British Columbians are again flattening the COVID-19 curve, according to new modelling data, while school exposures continue and other parts of Canada struggle with a second wave. Dr. Bonnie Henry says “We are flattening our curve,” There were 358 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as well as four more deaths, all in the Lower Mainland. Earlier in the day, the Fraser Health Authority announced a partial closure of Delta Hospital, where seven people have died from COVID-19 since Sept. 16 and as many as 36 more patients and staff have become infected. Henry also confirmed outbreaks at three care homes — Langley Lodge, White Rock Seniors Village, and Chartwell Crescent Gardens —as well as one at Delta Distribution, a packaging facility where 23 employees initially tested positive for COVID-19. We also learned yesterday that even with students returning to schools last month, the majority of cases continue to be in the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups.

Halloween will look very different this year, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The BC Centre for Disease Control is rolling out new guidelines for those who want to celebrate the holiday. You’re being told to stick to your social bubble, and to skip indoor house parties where the risk of transmission increases. Kids can still trick or treat but they’re being told stay in small groups and stay local instead of visiting multiple neighborhoods. For those handing out treats, the BCCDC is suggesting using tongs, standing outside while giving out candy, and only handing out wrapped candy.

It was all about the vaccine on the campaign trail yesterday. The leaders of the two major parties say they are in agreement on at least one subject. Speaking at an online town hall meeting last night, John Horgan announced his party’s plan to make a COVID-19 vaccine free to anyone who wants it in the province. A short while after, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson echoed the sentiment on Twitter, saying a “life-saving vaccine” should be free for everyone. The election is on October 24th.

Three people have been seriously hurt after two separate incidences last night, including, a three-year-old child who is in critical condition. The child and their mother were hit while crossing the street in Coquitlam near Pinetree Way around 6:30pm. The child is fighting for their life, and the toddler’s mother was also seriously hurt. RCMP says the driver did stay around after the crash and cooperated with police. In Langley, another collision around 7 p.m. resulted in a motorcyclist being taken to hospital in critical condition.

Critics of U-S President Donald Trump say his maskless return to the halls of the White House sends the wrong message. Trump’s decision to return home from a military hospital despite his continued illness is putting a new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed if he doesn’t abide by strict isolation protocols. After arriving at the White House last night, Trump removed his face mask and stopped to pose on a balcony within feet of a White House photographer.