Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, October 19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a crowd in Kamloops, not far from where the remains of more than 200 children were found, that he had hoped to make faster progress on reconciliation with First Nations. Trudeau apologized again for going on holiday instead of attending an event in Kamloops on September 30th to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Terry Teegee, regional chief of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations, told those attending the event that Indigenous people are beyond theatrics, platitudes and words, and “need to see action. Trudeau says there’s a lot of catching up to do but what took generations and centuries to break can’t be fixed overnight

Pfizer has officially applied for Canadian authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. The Ministry of Health says more than 89 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in British Columbia have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 83 per cent have received their second dose. Health Minister Adrian Dix says 130 of the people currently in intensive care are unvaccinated, and health officials are pushing for higher immunization rates across the province. Health officials reported one-thousand 846 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and 26 new deaths, bringing the death toll to two-thousand and 81.



Twenty-six more lives have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. over the last three days, with 10 of these deaths in Fraser Health region and three in Vancouver Coastal Health. Five new deaths were recorded in Northern Health, with another five in Interior health and three in Island Health. A total of 1,846 new infections were recorded over the last 72 hours, with nearly 40 per cent (737 cases) in the Fraser Health region. On Saturday, 753 new cases were recorded, 650 cases on Sunday and 443 new cases on Monday, for a total of 4,917 active cases across the province. People who have not been fully vaccinated accounted for 68.3 per cent of cases from Oct. 1 – 14, while unvaccinated people accounted for 74.6 per cent of hospitalizations.



Human rights activists are accusing the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to abuses in China by allowing the 2022 Winter Games to go ahead in Beijing. They are urging G-7 nations, sponsors and athletes to boycott what they’re calling China’s “genocide games.” Greek officials handed over the Olympic flame to Games organizers today — with one activist telling reporters — quote — “They’re handing over the Olympic torch to a host government that is so far removed from holding any of (the Olympic) ideals that it seems we’re living in a kind of warped reality.” I-O-C President Thomas Bach says the Games must be respected as politically neutral ground.



Surrey is the first city in the Metro Vancouver region to effect a ban on plastic checkout bags after council gave its final approval to its Plastic Bags and Single-Use Items Bylaw on Monday, Oct. 18. Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, noted in a corporate report before council that businesses primarily affected by this are grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries, delis, coffee shops, concessions, street vendors and markets. Novemer and December will see continued community outreach and education, with bylaw enforcement and ticketing to begin in January. As of Jan. 1, Neuman says, enforcement “will consist of a slow transition from compliance audits to warnings prior to the issuance of fines and penalties” and “after this date, staff will utilize a gradual and discretionary enforcement approach with business that continue to be non-compliant.”