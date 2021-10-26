Pulse FM News Update for Tuesday, October 26

B.C.’s premier says the province’s health-care system will continue seamlessly, as the deadline arrives for all health-care workers to have at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate could mean thousands of workers would be forced to take leave without pay, however Premier John Horgan says the risk of unvaccinated staff making their colleagues or patients ill is too big. Starting Tuesday, nearly 130,000 hospital and health-care staff need to have at least one dose of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline for 50,000 long-term care and assisted living staff was Oct. 12. By that day, nearly 2,000 of those workers had refused. Data provided by the province Monday shows 3,402 workers have not been immunized, which works out to three per cent overall. That rate is five per cent in Interior Health, and four per cent in Northern Health. An additional 2,598 workers are not fully vaccinated, and the deadline for them to get their second shot is Nov. 15.

Canada’s largest airline is introducing a new option for COVID-19 testing, meant to eliminate the need to find a clinic while travelling. On Monday, the airline announced it will be making portable antigen test kits available for purchase when departing the country. “Customers can test themselves while travelling abroad prior to their flight to Canada to meet Government of Canada testing entry requirements without the need to visit a foreign COVID-19 testing clinic. These tests are conducted under the remote supervision of a Telehealth professional from Switch Health and include an electronic report suitable for travel,” says a statement from the company. “These solutions are designed to ease the travel experience until the mandatory pre-departure test requirement evolves for fully vaccinated travelers.” Each kit costs $149 plus tax, with a discount available to Aeroplan members. The announcement comes as Canada makes moves to allow those fully vaccinated to resume international travel, including the introduction of a pan-Canadian vaccine passport, and the lifting of an advisory against non-essential travel.

Twenty people have been arrested after a protest that blocked a road near Vancouver International Airport Monday. The protest, organized by Extinction Rebellion, resulted in traffic around YVR being backed up for several hours, getting back to normal at around 7:30 p.m. It is the latest in a series of disruptions targeting major traffic routes, bridges and intersections in Vancouver. The 14-day campaign is timed to lead up to the COP 26 meetings in Scotland next month, where world leaders will gather to discuss their latest steps to try to keep climate change in check. While the demonstrations affect drivers in Vancouver, the group says their focus is to put pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We are calling upon Justin to end the $18 billion of subsidies that he gives to very rich fossil fuel companies every single year. That’s taxpayer dollars that could be used for transitioning us to a green economy,” organizer Brian Eichler told CityNews just before the series of protests launched. He said while they hope to convince all levels of government to take action on climate change, they feel their message still isn’t getting through.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil his new cabinet on Tuesday, and it’s shaping up to be a major overhaul. We’re expecting quite a few moves to the inner circle at a ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. It comes after the Liberals were handed a second minority mandate in the September federal election. As the Prime Minister hits reset on his government, Liberal sources tell CityNews there will be a lot of change. Those sources, who spoke on anonymity, tell CityNews the selections will be aimed at delivering on key election promises, varying from COVID-19 to housing to climate change. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is staying put, but other senior ministers are expected to be on the move, such as Harjit Sajjan in Defence, who has struggled to deal with sexual misconduct in the military. It’s believed a woman may take over the role, with speculation Procurement Minister Anita Anand could get the post. Multiple reports say longtime MP and former astronaut Marc Garneau will be out at Foreign Affairs and removed from cabinet. The new ministers will have until November 22nd to get up to speed before parliament returns.

B.C. recorded 1,618 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths over the weekend, as the province marked a milestone in its vaccination program. On Monday, the province announced 90 per cent of all eligible adults have received their first vaccine dose, while 85 per cent have received their second. Among all eligible British Columbians (aged 12 and up), 89.6 per cent have received one dose and 84.4 per cent have received both doses. Fraser Health continues to record the most new cases, with 699 in the past three days. It also has the most active cases, with 2,030 of the 4,966 province-wide. According to the province, 65.2 per cent of cases recorded between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20 were among people who were not fully vaccinated. From Oct. 7 to Oct. 20, they accounted for 77 per cent of hospitalizations. B.C. now has 29 outbreaks in health-care facilities: As of Sunday, anywhere where the B.C. Vaccine Card is mandatory, such as gyms, bars, concerts, wineries, and trade fairs, began requiring people have two COVID-19 vaccines.

After shutting down more than a year and a half ago, Greyhound bus service between Canada and the US is finally making its comeback in just a matter of weeks Starting November 8, riders will once again be able to travel across the border on one of Greyhound’s coach buses, as long as they are fully vaccinated and masked. That is the same day that the US-Canada border is opening to all non-essential travel, so Greyhound is ready to begin transporting customers as soon as possible. Riders can catch a Greyhound bus from Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal. Toronto will have three trips a day (11:45 am, 1:30 pm, and 9 pm) into Buffalo with connections available to Syracuse and New York City, among other destinations. Bookings are already open on Greyhound’s website for all of these routes.