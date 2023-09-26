Pulse FM News Update For Tuesday, September 26th

BC’s seniors advocate is calling for fundamental reform on funding contracted long-term care providers. The call comes after Isobel Mackenzie released her latest report, showing for-profit facilities in 2021-2022 under-delivering care-hours they were publicly funded to provide by half-a-million hours. Non-profit long-term care facilities over-delivered by 93-thousand hours based on provincial funding during that same period. Mackenzie says there needs to be more “uncomfortable conversations” with facilities operators to make sure provincial funding for care goes only toward care.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are now working to patrol the edge of the 139-square-kilometre McDougall Creek Wildfire and are working to put out any remaining hot spots. But the service says communities near the blaze can expect to see smoke within the perimeter in the coming weeks. This comes as Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced it is rescinding evacuation orders and alerts for all but one property in West Kelowna. Thousands were evacuated from the region last month due to the fast-moving blaze, where almost half of the 400 structures or homes that have been destroyed in BC’s record-breaking fire season were lost.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says he met virtually with Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy to discuss areas of continued collaboration between the neighbouring jurisdictions. Pillai says the pair discussed Arctic security as well as infrastructure, including the Shakwak highway and the Port of Skagway. Pillai says both the port and the highway are key pieces of infrastructure that could potentially enhance the connections between the northern state and the territory. Pillai also says the leaders talked about how to strengthen their relationship related to cross-border tourism.

Police in Abbotsford say a 33-year-old has been charged in a stabbing earlier this month now described as “intimate partner violence.” Abbotsford police say Tu Cuong Tran is facing two counts of aggravated assault after two victims were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on September 16th. Police say the stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the city, and the suspect was also found injured with self-inflicted wounds. Abbotsford police say they will shine purple lights at its headquarters throughout October to mark National Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month.

Metro Vancouver RCMP are investigating after reports of posters advertising “whites only” playtime for children and parents emerged on social media. Photos of the notices began circulating on social media on Sunday, showing posters advertising for “Whites Only Moms and Tots,” touting a space for European children to escape “forced diversity.” The City of Coquitlam says in a statement that it is aware of notices posted around the community that were exclusionary based on people’s race. Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West says bylaw officers searched for the signs on bus stops and elsewhere when they became aware, but they found none.

The Lions Gate Bridge between Vancouver and the North Shore has reopened to traffic after a piece of metal debris briefly closed the main thoroughfare. Photos on social media show a bent piece of sheet metal hanging on a light structure above the bridge deck, requiring crews to stop traffic to remove the debris. It is unclear where the metal sheet originated from, with the Ministry of Transportation calling it “overhead windborne debris.” Metro Vancouver was under a special advisory for possible strong winds reaching 50 kilometres an hour Monday morning.