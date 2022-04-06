Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, April 6th

According to Surrey RCMP, an altercation over a theft in Whalley led to several vehicles crashing, and people pulling out weapons. It all started yesterday at around 5 p.m. police were called to King George and University Drive over an altercation between several people in vehicles. Mounties say the confrontation began over an alleged , the altercation caused multiple vehicles to collide, which allegedly led people to damage one of the cars with bats or golf clubs and attack with bear spray. Police say everyone involved has been identified, and while charges are being considered no one has been taken into custody.

One person is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Whalley last night. Surrey RCMP says the fire broke out just 8PM at Whalley Blvd and 107A Ave at an apartment building. When officers arrived, the lower floor of the building was found to be fully engulfed — they quickly evacuated the building but weren’t able to make it into the suite where the fire started. Surrey Fire crews were able to knock back the fire quickly but unfortunately, the person inside died. While crews are still investigating the fire, it’s not believed to be suspicious.

B-C’s provincial health officer says people 70 and up will be offered a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine as protection wanes from booster shots given six months ago. Dr. Bonnie Henry says Indigenous people over 55 and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable will also be included in the spring vaccination campaign. She says a second booster shot is not expected to be offered in the near future to younger people, who are less likely to be hospitalized with the illness. The Health Ministry says 334 people are in hospital with COVID-19, up from 321 on Monday, with 35 patients in intensive care.

It’s official, the BC Vaccine Card requirement will be scrapped later this week meaning you’ll be able to enter restaurants, go to hockey games and attend a concert without needing to show your QR code and picture ID. The BC Vaccine Card will no longer be required as of April 8 at 12:01 am. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, at a press conference afternoon.

As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha (BOO’-chuh), Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax. In detailed broadcasts to millions of viewers, correspondents and hosts of Russian state T-V channels are reporting that some photo and video evidence of the killings were fake while others showed that Ukrainians were responsible for the bloodshed. But satellite images from early March show the dead were left out on the streets of Bucha for weeks and the photos and videos have set off a new wave of global condemnation.