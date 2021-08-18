Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, August 18

The family of a man who was killed in Whistler over the weekend is describing his killing as a senseless act of violence and his loss as “the most painful thing that any parent has to go through.” Henry Stanley Garcia Molina, 26, has been identified by homicide investigators as the victim of a stabbing outside of a pub in the Whistler village in the early hours of Saturday morning. Garcia Molina’s family is pleading for anyone who has information about the attack to come forward, saying he was trying to get a taxi back to his hotel when he was killed. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it has identified “several persons of interest,” and that there were likely “multiple individuals involved in the murder.” Anyone who was near the Bearfoot Bistor between 1:45 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 14 is being urged to contact IHIT Meantime, a GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $25,000, to help with funeral costs & any additional costs while the family mourns

The B-C government has extended its state of emergency to at least the end of this month as it responds to more than 260 wildfires burning across the province. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says in a statement the province is taking every step possible to ensure everyone’s safety in communities affected by wildfire, while travellers are urged to stay away until the situation stabilizes. The manager of fire operations for the B-C Wildfire Service says rain and cooler temperatures have taken an edge off some of the most aggressive blazes, with rain falling on some crucial hot spots that have been experiencing prolonged drought. But Todd Nessman says the rain isn’t enough to reverse the impacts of the very hot, dry summer and the landscape will dry out through the week.

B-C has reported one more death and 501 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Ministry says the number of active infections is up to nearly 53-hundred with about 58 per cent located in the Interior Health region. There are 111 people in hospital, up by seven since the province’s last update. Close to 83 per cent of eligible B-C residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 73.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Two people who were reportedly “having a picnic” in the early hours of Monday were bitten by a coyote at Stanley Park, and conservation officers are continuing to urge people to avoid the area amid a rash of these attacks. The pair was in the south end of the park around 1:30 a.m. when they encountered the animal. “A coyote approached and bit the woman on the leg. The friend was then also bitten on the leg,” says a Facebook post from the BC Conservation Officer Service, noting they did not receive a report of the incident right away. This incident comes after a number of others this summer, including several in which young children were bitten. The BC Conservation Officer Service says there have been more than 30 attacks at Stanley Park in the past several months. Concerns forced the Vancouver Park Board to close trails along the west side of the park in July and again earlier this month. Conservation officers urge people to report aggressive coyote encounters to 1-877-952-7277 as soon as possible. Tips on how to handle a coyote encounter include shouting, waving one’s arms, and throwing things at the animal. Running, or turning one’s back on a coyote is never a good idea.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says crews have made substantial progress battling the Mount Law fire outside West Kelowna, where one structure was significantly damaged along with one previously damaged outbuilding. It says areas under evacuation order due to the eight-square kilometer fire have been reduced and most residents may return home, with the exception of 17 properties on the outskirts of the Glenrosa neighborhood. The same regional district says an evacuation order issued last Thursday for hundreds of properties on the west side of Okanagan Lake has been downgraded to an alert due to reduced activity at the south end of the White Rock Lake fire. Elsewhere, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District says residents of 166 properties east of Ashcroft have been allowed to return home, though they must still be ready to leave on short notice due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.