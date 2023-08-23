Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday, August 23rd

Cooler, wetter weather is in the forecast for parts of the BC Interior hard hit by wildfires over the last week. Environment Canada says the Shuswap region has a 70 per cent chance of seeing showers later today, with a daily high temperature of 18 degrees. But the forecast also includes the possibility of thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 50 kilometres an hour blowing from south to north later in the day. Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service says 120 wildland firefighters and 105 structural firefighters are deployed at the Bush Creek East blaze in the region, where 11 thousand people have been evacuated due to the fire.

A Surrey man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross a highway between intersections. Surrey RCMP say the victim was hit by a westbound Ford pickup on Highway 17 in the Whalley area at about 4 pm yesterday. The man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered “catastrophic” injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police say the driver of the truck remained on scene, and neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor in the crash.

A 17 year old youth has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a Surrey man last week. Surrey RCMP say the incident happened last Friday at the intersection of 184th Street and Fraser Highway, when police responded to reports of an assault in progress. Police say they found 45-year-old Leroy Billy suffering from stab wounds at the scene, and the victim died after being taken to hospital. Investigators say the suspect was charged later on that same day, and the name of the accused will not be released.

A Port Moody Police officer will not be charged for a 2021 arrest that resulted in serious injuries for the individual being apprehended. The BC Prosecution Service says the evidence surrounding the September 15th, 2021, incident cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer committed any offences. The investigation began after the Independent Investigations Office found there were “reasonable grounds” to believe the officer may have committed an offence during the arrest. A BC Prosecution Service report says the male suspect was injured when he jumped from a third-story balcony, suffering fractures to his left foot, hip joint and hip socket.

Police in Kelowna say they are investigating a homicide in the city after an unnamed individual was killed at a residence earlier this week. Kelowna RCMP say one person is in custody after police responded to a call late Monday evening to a residence in the 300 block of Hardie Road. Police say the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and died later, elevating the case to a homicide. Investigators believe the incident is isolated and there are no risks to public safety, although no other details have been released.

Penticton has lifted a water advisory for a section of Okanagan Beach previously deemed unsafe for swimming. The City of Penticton says the stretch of beach between the S-S Sicamous and Power Street is once again safe for swimming after the latest tests showed a lower concentration of the E.coli bacteria. Penticton issued the advisory earlier this week after tests found concentration of the bacteria at several times higher than levels deemed safe by Health Canada. Officials say signs placed at the beach warning of the water advisory will now be removed.