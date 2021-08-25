Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, August 25

Interior Health says more than 500 residents of Revelstoke are being advised to get an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine due to a storage issue. The health authority says it discovered that vaccine provided as 15 first doses and 501 second doses had been stored in an incorrect freezer and is considered invalid. Interior Health says the invalid vaccine does not pose a risk to the public and fortunately no one has contracted COVID-19 after receiving it. It’s apologizing for any concern or frustration the situation may cause but says it shows the vaccine monitoring system is working.
B-C says people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 83.4 per cent of COVID-19 cases and 85.6 per cent of hospitalizations from August 9th to 22nd. The Health Ministry says just over three quarters of all eligible B-C residents are now fully vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have received at least one dose. The province has reported 641 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the number of active infections over 53-hundred, including 138 people who are hospitalized. Interior Health continues to see the highest number of new cases and 38 per cent of overall active infections are located there.
The latest review of data by Fraser Health has found limited transmission of COVID-19 in schools in Surrey — even when variants of concern were present. The review of cases between January and June found that 90 per cent of those associated with schools in Surrey originated in households or the community. It also found variants of concern did not impact the size of
clusters in schools in the spring — although the Delta variant was not yet prevalent and will be monitored when school resumes next month. The data was released as the B-C government announced a mask mandate will be back in place for students in Grade 4 and up when classes resume, though students will no longer be restricted to learning cohorts.
A new supportive housing building in Surrey is providing homes for people who are at-risk of or experiencing homelessness. The housing ministry says the Baird Blackstone Building has 6 permanent studio units, each with a private washroom and kitchenette. It says the housing complex is part of a commitment between the province and the City of Surrey to deliver 250 permanent homes in the community. Residents will start moving into the building on September 7th. The Force of Nature Society is celebrating after a B.C. Supreme Court justice granted an injunction on the 84 Avenue extension that skirts Surrey’s Bear Creek Park. On Monday (Aug. 23), according to a release from the society, Justice Heather MacNaughton issued the injunction following an all-day hearing on Aug. 19 where she issued an interim injunction until her decision. “The court determined that the Petitioners have raised serious questions to be tried. As the court stated in its reasons, ‘the irreparable harm alleged is environmental harm and all users of the public space known as Bear Creek Park, potentially all Surrey residents, and others users, may be affected. The Force of Nature Society, filed a petition with the B.C. Supreme Court against the City of Surrey in July asking the court to declare as parkland properties impacted by the 84th Avenue project. That petition will be heard by B.C. Supreme Court in a two-day hearing on Oct. 14 and 15.