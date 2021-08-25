Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, August 25

Interior Health says more than 500 residents of Revelstoke are being advised to get an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine due to a storage issue. The health authority says it discovered that vaccine provided as 15 first doses and 501 second doses had been stored in an incorrect freezer and is considered invalid. Interior Health says the invalid vaccine does not pose a risk to the public and fortunately no one has contracted COVID-19 after receiving it. It’s apologizing for any concern or frustration the situation may cause but says it shows the vaccine monitoring system is working.

Masks are once again required in all indoor public spaces and schools in B-C to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says people 12 and older will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. She says some of the places masks will be required include malls, coffee shops, airports, city halls, libraries, community and recreation centres, and on public transportation. Henry says about 75 per cent of B-C residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but that number needs to be higher as the Delta variant drives up case counts

B-C officials say masks will be required by students in Grade 4 and up at the start of the school year. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the order will be reassessed in mid-October when the province fully implements a card showing proof of immunization in order to enter sports and other events. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says vaccines have made it possible for students to look forward to the resumption of safe in-person, full-time learning and extracurricular activities. She encouraged eligible students to get vaccinated, saying only 57 per cent of youth between 12 and 17 are fully immunized.

B-C says people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 83.4 per cent of COVID-19 cases and 85.6 per cent of hospitalizations from August 9th to 22nd. The Health Ministry says just over three quarters of all eligible B-C residents are now fully vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have received at least one dose. The province has reported 641 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the number of active infections over 53-hundred, including 138 people who are hospitalized. Interior Health continues to see the highest number of new cases and 38 per cent of overall active infections are located there.

The latest review of data by Fraser Health has found limited transmission of COVID-19 in schools in Surrey — even when variants of concern were present. The review of cases between January and June found that 90 per cent of those associated with schools in Surrey originated in households or the community. It also found variants of concern did not impact the size of

clusters in schools in the spring — although the Delta variant was not yet prevalent and will be monitored when school resumes next month. The data was released as the B-C government announced a mask mandate will be back in place for students in Grade 4 and up when classes resume, though students will no longer be restricted to learning cohorts.