Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, August 4

Condemning the racist insults hurled at a group of South Asian seniors and children in a Surrey park as hurtful, harmful, and totally unacceptable, RCMP say criminal charges are not likely. The incident at Aspen Park caught on video last week has outraged the community and prompted a rally against racism Tuesday evening. One person, a teacher, who joined the crowd of hundreds says she wants to show future generations that issues can be dealt with in a respectful manner. In footage posted online of the incident, someone can be heard shouting very inapropriate languageat a group of people speaking Punjabi. Sgt. Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP says she understands the incident has triggered widespread hurt, anger, and calls for police to arrest the couple. Although the criminal justice system is unlikely to impose consequences in this instance, Sturko says it has spurred important, community-led action.

As COVID cases rebound in B-C, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging people to take advantage of “walk-in Wednesday.” Henry says anyone can walk into clinics set up across the province today to update their vaccinations or get their first shot. Henry says she knows some people have been displaced by wildfires or have had difficulties accessing vaccinations and now is the time to get a shot, especially as cases increase in the Interior. B-C reported 742 new cases over a four-day period, while the vaccination rate has slowed with 81.4 per cent of those eligible getting their first shot and 67.3 per cent fully vaccinated.

Rain over the past few days helped curb wildfires burning across British Columbia, but the moisture wasn’t enough to make lasting impacts. B-C Wildfire Service operations director Rob Schweitzer says the rains were welcome relief to firefighter crews but hot weather is expected in the southern Interior for the next few days. He says it has been a week of steady progress in fighting the fires, which number around 250. The B-C government also says it has extended its wildfire state of emergency until August 18th, allowing it to support those who are under evacuation orders or to help in a potential mass evacuation.

The chief of the controversial Surrey Police Service says residents can expect to see officers working alongside the Mounties by the fall. The plan, announced Tuesday, will see 50 officers patrolling and investigating in the city by Nov. 30, according to Chief Const. Norm Lipinski. Training will begin in September, and Surrey Police Service officers with distinct uniforms and vehicles will be joining the RCMP. Lipinski says the hybrid force will function as an “integrated unit” until the transition to a municipal force is complete. Lipinski says it’s too soon to say how many RCMP officers will ultimately join the new force, but there has been interest from experienced police across several jurisdictions. Lipinski says “Good things are in store for the SPS — and we’re here to stay.” Although, The next civic election is set for October of 2022. Coun. Brenda Locke, who, like Annis, has opposed the transition throughout her tenure on council, recently announced her plans to run for mayor. The first plank in her platform — halting the transition. McCallum has also announced he plans to run for reelection.

A push to get every last British Columbian their shot will get underway Wednesday. The first “Walk in Wednesday” is being held at clinics across the province, in hopes of raising the provincial vaccination rate. Currently, 82.3 per cent of the province is fully vaccinated, and 69.7 per cent have received one, but COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent weeks. “Wherever you are in B.C., [Wednesday] is your day,” B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. She adds, “it’s more important than ever that all of us get immunized right now. Do it for yourself, do it for those you love, and do it for everyone in B.C. so we can get through this pandemic,” Henry said. The number of British Columbians hospitalized with the illness has risen from 47 to 53. Of those patients, 19 are in the ICU compared to 16 on Friday. Among the areas of concern, the Interior Health region, which is recorded more than 50 per cent of the new cases reported over the long weekend. for a full list of all vaccination clinics in BC click HERE