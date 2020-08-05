Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, August 5th

Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, August 5th

By August 5, 2020News

An 11 year old girl is the youngest Surrey’s Top 25 under 25 award winners – Sia Sidhu operates a charity burger shack out of her home where she’s raised thousands of dollars for local organizations including children’s hospital cancer ward.
The awards ceremony takes place September 10th – for a full list of nominees go to pulsefm.ca

Double-decker buses have been given the red light in White Rock.
In order to bring them to the city, a ton of trees would have to

A Maple Ridge Care home is the latest outbreak site for covid-19 – at least one staff member testing positive – 146 new cases have popped up in BC since the start of the long weekend – Bonnie Henry says she isn’t surprised a lot of them are from parties that happened earlier this month.

More than 80 B.C doctors have signed a petition to make masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces as well in crowds and on transit – saying there’s evidence that face coverings can slow the spread of covid-19 by up to 80 percent.

We guess the store will forgive her.
A Surrey woman ended up breaking a Keno machine – when she went to check her ticket recently – came up she’d won 50 grand – completely freezing the machine.
First thing Liza Byrne plans to do with the money is a family trip to Tofino.

As crime goes up in Surrey – it’s the opposite in Delta – for the second straight quarter assault, sexual assault, and robbery are down almost a quarter.

Bonnie Henry is wanting to reassure parents everything is being done to ensure students are properly social distanced when school starts in September – the bc teachers federation had been pushing for a two week delay – henry not supporting it – all students still expected back september 8th.

A new poll shows almost 50 percent of Canadians believe an election should be called if Justin Trudeau is found to have broken the ethics law for the third time -as investigations continue into his most recent WE scandal.

 