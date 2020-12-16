Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, Dec 16th

A tragic and bizarre incident in Surrey has claimed the life of a woman after she was struck by an empty cargo truck that rolled into traffic, then onto a sidewalk where she was walking with her children yesterday afternoon. It happened near 144th Street and 61A Ave. Police aren’t releasing anymore information about the woman, but do say the driver associated with the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Twenty-one people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the province administered its first COVID-19 vaccine. Another 522 infections were added, which is the lowest single-day count since Nov. 20. More people continue to be hospitalized because of COVID-19, marking a new record of 361. The number of patients in critical care has also gone up to 93 people currently in the ICU.

A health-care worker in the Lower Mainland became the first person in B.C. to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The 64-year-old residential care aide was given the dose, marking a major milestone in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus. Immunizations of Pfizer’s vaccine got underway yesterday afternoon.

The province plans get tougher on British Columbians who still aren’t willing to follow COVID-19 health orders. Speaking shortly before B.C. delivered its first COVID-19 vaccine, Premier John Horgan said work is being done to ramp up enforcement in the coming weeks. He stressed there will be consequences for those who try to get around the health orders and find loopholes.

Teachers in Surrey are throwing down the gauntlet, demanding B.C.’s top doctor bring in policy changes in the classrooms. The highly-charged letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Ministry of Health needs to listen to teachers in Surrey about the “reality of our experiences.” In the letter, the teachers union is demanding the number of students on campus at any one time be cut in half, noting that Surrey teachers are currently attempting to educate around 75,000 kindergarten to grade 12 students in 130 schools. The Surrey Teachers Association also notes that several teachers have contracted COVID, with at least one ending up in the ICU, while Fraser Health has been forced to close two schools in the district.

While provincial restrictions around most indoor activities remain in effect, BC health officials have lifted restrictions on certain indoor group exercises they define as “low-intensity.” An updated order from the BC Centre for Disease Control states “indoor group low intensity exercise may resume with an updated COVID-19 Safety Plan,” According to the updated guidelines, permitted activities now include:

Barre

Exercise machines/cardio equipment

Light weightlifting

Pilates

Stretching

Tai-Chi

Yoga