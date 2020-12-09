Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, Dec. 9th

A COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Canada. Health Canada has given Pfizer’s drug the green light, with initial vaccine doses expected to arrive in this country within days. Vaccination campaigns are also expected to begin around the same time. The approval comes with terms and conditions. The vaccine is only approved for use in people 16 years and older, officials say, adding they are still awaiting results for further clinical trials on children before approving its use for younger people.

According to a tweet by Premier John Horgan. About 4,000 high-risk people in the province will be immunized against COVID-19 by the end of next week. Canada is expected to get its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. In his tweet, Horgan added he will be joining Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix today “to update how an immunization program will help keep British Columbians healthy & safe.” Meanwhile, the province has recorded another 16 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, along with 566 new cases.

Following Britain’s first day of COVID-19 inoculations, regulators say they received reports of two allergic reactions. Now, out of an abundance of caution, health officials are warning people with a “significant history” of allergic reactions not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. One expert says this kind of warning is common with new vaccines. He says both individuals who had a reaction are recovering well.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, continues to urge all British Columbians to follow the health officials’ advice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While Most British Columbians continue to do the right thing there are some that just refuse to follow the rules. 194 COVID-19 violation tickets have been issued between Aug. 21 and Dec. 4. A good chunk of those are for people who violated the order on gatherings and events

Millions of British Columbians will be able to apply for a one-time COVID-19 relief payment in less than two weeks. The online application for the B.C. Recovery Benefit opens on Dec. 18,, and you will need to apply to be able to access the money. For those who don’t want to apply online, they will have to wait until Dec. 21 when a call centre will be available. Some people could be getting their payment by Christmas. The payment will be directly deposited into bank accounts and the amount varies depending on income. Families earning less than $125,000, with a sliding scale to $175,000, could receive up to $1,000. Individuals could receive up to 500 depending on income.

The City of Surrey is toying with the idea of reducing speed limits on residential streets after council on Monday unanimously gave the green light to a pilot project that will see speed limits reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h in three residential areas – and to 30 km/h in three others – for one year. This is part of the Vision Zero Safe Surrey Mobility Plan for 2019 to 2023, that was launched in February 2019 with the aim of no people being killed or injured on Surrey’s streets.